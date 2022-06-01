Music Historicity | The 1969 Woodstock music festival: A cultural event to be remembered

What's all the fascination with Woodstock?

The rock concert that turned out to become a landmark cultural event started off as an idea to make some profit by opening a recording studio and staging a music concert in Bethel, a rustic town about 100 miles northwest of New York City.

A small ad in the January, 1969, Wall Street Journal read: "Young man with unlimited capital looking for legitimate and interesting investing opportunities and business propositions."

According to a documentary film entitled "Woodstock Diary," entrepreneurs Joel Rosenman and John P. Roberts said the idea sounded like the script from "a television show about two young guys who had more money than brains. The only thing we didn't have was plot or figuring out what kind of nutty business venture they would get into."

Rosenman said a concert in an area near the home of Bob Dylan and other music artists "would make a fortune — it would be a no-brainer. It turned out to be a no-brainer, but in another way."

The newspaper ad attracted the attention of local concert promoter Michael Lang who, along with Artie Kornfeld, set out to find a venue for the concert.

By June, and even though several thousand tickets already had been sold for the so-called "Aquarian Exposition," to be held the third weekend of August, officials in the town of Wallkill denied permission to hold the concert there.

The promoters received the go-ahead from the town of Bethel, about 35 miles away.

Lang said he drove over a hill in the road and came across an amphitheater-shaped farm field that would be perfect for thousands of people to see a stage at the bottom. He made a deal with owner Max Yasgur.

With only about six weeks to go, construction began in earnest to build a concert stage. A week before the show, organizers realized they would have the stage built in time but not a fence surrounding the area.

Promoters originally anticipated around 50,000 attendees, yet 186,000 advance tickets already had been sold. Tickets for the three-day show cost $18 in advance and $24 at the gate, however no ticket booths and gates were ever built.

Regardless, the music acts had been booked, the tickets had been sold and young people from across the country began to make their way to New York.

As the concert date approached, early arrivers simply walked onto the site, with or without tickets.

Performers on the first day included Richie Havens, Sweetwater, Bert Sommer, Tim Hardin, Ravi Shankar, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie and Joan Baez.

Music began just after noon the following day and went continuously until nearly 10am the next morning with artists including Quill, Country Joe McDonald, Santana, John Sebastian, Keef Hartley Band, The Incredible String Band, Canned Heat, Mountain, the Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who and Jefferson Airplane.

The final day of Woodstock began with Joe Cocker at 2pm and continued with Country Joe and the Fish, Ten Years After, The Band, Johnny Winter, Blood Sweat & Tears, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Sha Na Na and Jimi Hendrix.

Hendrix didn't take the stage until 8:30 a.m. as the final act at Woodstock. Because of rain over the weekend, most of the audience had already left the site and he played a two-hour set to an estimated crowd of about 30,000. Hendrix' performance included a legendary psychedelic rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Famously, many music artists declined invitations to play or had other commitments, including the Beatles, Jeff Beck, the Byrds, Chicago, the Doors, Bob Dylan, Free, the Guess Who, Iron Butterfly, Jethro Tull, Led Zeppelin, the Moody Blues, Poco, Procol Harum, the Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, Spirit, Strawberry Alarm Clock and Frank Zappa.

Attendance estimates ranged from 450,000 to 600,000, and it remains a phenomenon why ten times the expected number of people traveled to the concert. Perhaps it was a longing of youth who had experienced the so-called "Summer of Love" two years prior or because of frustration over the country's ongoing involvement in the Vietnam War.

Although the Woodstock festival left its organizers close to financial ruin, they eventually profited from film and recording rights following the March 1970 release of the Academy Award-winning documentary film by the same name.

As the owner of the Woodstock site, Max Yasgur spoke to the throng at one point. Recognizing the motto of the festival, which was "three days of peace, love and music," the farmer said "we can turn those adversities that are the problems of America today into a hope for a brighter and more peaceful future."

In today's age of political division, global warming and violent conflict across many parts of the globe, perhaps we should remember Max' advice.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

