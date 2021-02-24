Music Historicity | The cycle of rock vs. pop

Every song sounds like some other song, was the realization put forth in this space two weeks ago.

It’s an unproven postulate opinion, but most everyone nods their head in agreement that, to whatever extent, most music sounds at least a little like something you may already have heard before.

But, along those lines, what about the cyclical nature of rock versus pop?

Every so often, it can be observed that music that had faded from popularity suddenly seemed to be back again. Call it nostalgia, call it a musical cycle, but the ears of the listening public are being bent every so often from a current favorite to a new artist who sounds like something heard just a few years ago.

Before we go any further, this concept does not apply to hip-hop or soul. Nor does it characterize country music, a genre that includes traditional, outlaw, rockabilly, Western swing, cowpunk, honky-tonk, alternative and others, all of which seem to have a nonstop appeal to fans.

I would humbly bow to any opinion my esteemed colleague and Country Scene columnist, Vince Hoffard, might have about the ebb and recurrence of certain styles from year to year within country music.