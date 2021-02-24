Music Historicity | The cycle of rock vs. pop

Every song sounds like some other song, was the realization put forth in this space two weeks ago.
It’s an unproven postulate opinion, but most everyone nods their head in agreement that, to whatever extent, most music sounds at least a little like something you may already have heard before.
But, along those lines, what about the cyclical nature of rock versus pop?
Every so often, it can be observed that music that had faded from popularity suddenly seemed to be back again. Call it nostalgia, call it a musical cycle, but the ears of the listening public are being bent every so often from a current favorite to a new artist who sounds like something heard just a few years ago.
Before we go any further, this concept does not apply to hip-hop or soul. Nor does it characterize country music, a genre that includes traditional, outlaw, rockabilly, Western swing, cowpunk, honky-tonk, alternative and others, all of which seem to have a nonstop appeal to fans.
I would humbly bow to any opinion my esteemed colleague and Country Scene columnist, Vince Hoffard, might have about the ebb and recurrence of certain styles from year to year within country music.
Sticking to what I know, I’m at least qualified to put forth my 2 cents regarding rock music and, to an extent, pop.
Rock music started, arguably, in 1951 with the recording and release of "Rocket 88," a song by Jackie Brenston and the Delta Cats. There were other factors, but a new kind of sound was hitting the radio airwaves. Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash appeared in 1956 with infectious backbeat rhythms that belied their country roots.
Interestingly, Presley’s appeal consisted of both danceable rock music as well as a sensitive ballads that might be heard from a pop crooner. For example, Elvis’ 1957 film "Loving You" included the dramatic song "Lonesome Cowboy."
The urgency of rock 'n' roll dissipated somewhat as Elvis entered the Army in 1958. Although he still recorded audio albums, he mainly began focusing on his new career as a movie actor.
On the softer side, Bob Dylan appeared on the folk music scene with his self-titled first album in 1962. Light pop music became popular with Mitch Miller’s "Sing Along With Mitch," which was both the name of a 1961-1964 television series and a string of 10 audio albums.
The cycle suddenly swung back to rock with the release of the first Beatles album, "Please Please Me," in 1963. Guitar rock dominated for the rest of the decade with the emergence of acts like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, the Who, Deep Purple, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, the Doors, the Grateful Dead and others.
The phase reached an apex with the Beatles’ 24-times platinum selling "White Album" and the 1969 Woodstock and Altamont concert festivals.
It should be stated that with their boyish good looks and snappy quips at press conferences, the Beatles were the first "boy band." Unlike today’s boy bands, the Mop Tops also had two full-length feature films to their credit.
In 1973, "Star Wars" director George Lucas, for his second film, both wrote and directed "American Graffiti." The movie documented the country returning to a nostalgia for '50s music. Popular music at that time saw bands like the 1910 Fruitgum Company, the Archies, the Bay City Rollers, the Monkees and the Banana Splits.
Following the bubblegum period, the pointer then swung back the other direction with the explosion of punk rock in 1977. Groups like the Clash, the Sex Pistols, the Ramones, the Stooges, the Damned and many others defined the rebellion.
Punk rock waned, and popular attention then turned to New Wave bands like Devo, Talking Heads, the Cars, the B-52s and others.
Arena rock saw its heyday in the late '70s. Your humble narrator attended one of the many Superbowl of Rock concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago, this one featuring Ted Nugent, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Journey, REO Speedwagon and .38 Special. I was there for another daylong megashow at Hawthorne Park race track that featured Yes, Peter Frampton, Lynyrd Skynyrd (again) and Gary Wright.
As the '70s ended and the 1980s ensued, pop artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna and Whitney Houston released their first albums. If you don’t count the Beatles, the Jackson 5 and the Osmond Brothers, the first boy bands from the '80s included New Edition and New Kids on the Block.
The '90s dawned and it was back to rock being king. Generation X, or those born before 1980, brought us alternative rock, grunge and the concept of traveling music festivals like Lollapalooza.
Following the head-shaking 1994 suicide of Kurt Cobain, Generation Y Millennials — those born mostly in the '80s and '90s — gravitated back to the pop side with dance music from NSYNC, the Spice Girls and the Backstreet Boys.
Now that Generation Z — born in the first decade of the new century — and Generation Alpha — born in the last 10 years — are coming of age, the lines are becoming blurred. We've seen the emergence of the K-Pop genre of music and new boy bands like One Direction and BTS.
Technology is playing a critical part. At first, file sharing computer applications like Napster were flies in the ointment. Now, proliferating music over the internet is as critical as was the invention of the compact disk in the early '80s.
A band website is a promotional element more important than the old days of posters stapled to telephone poles. Artists are able to record entire albums by themselves in their living rooms and bypass traditional record contracts.
For example, Carbondale product Jason Ringenberg used crowd funding to produce his latest album, "Rhinestoned," which is due for release on March 5 and will be reviewed in this space two weeks from now.
The cycle of rock and pop music is destined for continued fracture, in my opinion, but that’s all right. Whether it’s a trendy "flavor of the month" artist or nostalgic favorites, we musical consumers will enjoy the ride.
