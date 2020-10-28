Music Historicity | The fantasy vs. the reality of rock stardom

It's a two-word term that has become commonplace in our lexicon since being added to the dictionary in 1960. It can refer to someone who has reached the pinnacle of his or her profession or career. It's also often used to describe a person who excels in an activity or work, sometimes despite difficult circumstances.
But rather than being known as a rock star accountant or, more rarely, a rock star osteopath, for example, the term "rock star" more traditionally is the moniker given to a musician who has found fame and fortune, who has reached celebrity status and who has life handed to him on a plate, sans the brown M&M's of course.
Being a rock star is a dream for most musicians, a pinnacle to which many aspire but few realize.
It's fun to consider what life might be like if you became a rock star, just as it's fun to imagine how you might spend newfound wealth after winning the lottery.
Would you buy a tricked-out tour bus, your own recording studio and a guitar-shaped swimming pool? Or, for non-musicians, would you purchase a new Tesla, a giant yacht or a second home in Florida?
Dream as we may, most folks likely suspect the true reality of rock stardom and its mantra, which is "don't quit your day job."
Just as music is in the ear of the beholder, as Plato indirectly stated, it's debatable what constitutes being a musical rock star. It might include being a showman with a recognizable, broad and possibly controversial personality or political leaning. A rock star might be defined by record sales, the number of albums released or achievement awards from the music industry. It might also be a label applied to a notorious 'bad boy' who trashes hotel rooms and has a certain nefarious reputation with fans, critics and concert promoters.
You might think the first rock stars were birthed in the heyday of large 1980s rock concerts. For example, I attended many Chicago-area outdoor stadium concerts that featured mega-groups like Ted Nugent, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Yes, Bob Seger, .38 Special, Foghat, Peter Frampton and Lynyrd Skynyrd, with their original lineup. In my mind, they all were rock stars.
It's also debatable whether a rock star necessarily is borne solely of the rock music genre. In reality, the first rock star emerged from the world of classical music.
Although Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who lived in the late 1700s, has been romanticized in film, it was in fact virtuoso pianist and composer Franz Liszt who first exhibited many rock star traits the following century.
According to published research, Liszt was the first musician to be cognizant of showmanship. At concert hall recitals in the mid-1800s, he placed his piano sideways and went against conventional norms by performing by memory and with no sheet music. Ladies were reported to have fought over bits of his clothing and strands of his shoulder-length hair.
If you need an example of Liszt's musical talent, just look up any performance of his very dramatic and beautiful "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C-sharp minor." It rocks!
In the world of jazz, there also have been flamboyant "rock star" musicians like Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and innovative Weather Report bassist Jaco Pastorius. Today, there are numerous truly astounding adult and prodigy jazz performers, including pianists Joey Alexander, 17, and Matthew Whitaker, age 20, who is blind.
Modern era rock stars undoubtedly include vocalist showmen like Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Roger Daltrey of The Who and David Lee Roth of Van Halen. A list of other rock stars, now deceased, includes names such as Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Jim Morrison, Freddie Mercury, Janis Joplin, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley and many more. Who would you add to these lists?
Whether someone sets out to achieve rock stardom or simply to be a successful musician in today's world, in reality, the venture is rooted in the dollars and cents of paying bills, earning a living and enjoying the intangible benefit of creating musical art for the appreciation of anyone who is interested enough to listen.
The closest person in and around Carbondale who might be labeled a rock star undoubtedly is Robbie Stokes, the regular author of this column. As a successful musician, yet always very humble by nature, Robbie also maintains the "day job" of his business, Robco Audio.
Another renowned musician friend of mine, someone with many record albums to his credit and who will remain nameless, has an unassuming day job and is an otherwise normal family man with bills to pay like most Americans.
Robbie recently shared the anecdote of visiting a famous West Coast musician friend several years ago, seeing multiple gold records on the wall and remarking, "man, you could retire." The friend laughed and told Robbie, "I can't afford to!"
By the way, it was the group Van Halen who requested a bowl of M&M candies with the brown ones removed, just to make sure promoters were paying attention to specific contract details at their concerts.
Rather than learning an instrument, playing gigs and trying to become a rock star musician, it would seem far easier to simply work hard at your job and become the other kind of rock star. Perhaps a rock star journalist?
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the regular author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.
