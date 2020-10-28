Music Historicity | The fantasy vs. the reality of rock stardom

It's a two-word term that has become commonplace in our lexicon since being added to the dictionary in 1960. It can refer to someone who has reached the pinnacle of his or her profession or career. It's also often used to describe a person who excels in an activity or work, sometimes despite difficult circumstances.

But rather than being known as a rock star accountant or, more rarely, a rock star osteopath, for example, the term "rock star" more traditionally is the moniker given to a musician who has found fame and fortune, who has reached celebrity status and who has life handed to him on a plate, sans the brown M&M's of course.

Being a rock star is a dream for most musicians, a pinnacle to which many aspire but few realize.

It's fun to consider what life might be like if you became a rock star, just as it's fun to imagine how you might spend newfound wealth after winning the lottery.

Would you buy a tricked-out tour bus, your own recording studio and a guitar-shaped swimming pool? Or, for non-musicians, would you purchase a new Tesla, a giant yacht or a second home in Florida?

Dream as we may, most folks likely suspect the true reality of rock stardom and its mantra, which is "don't quit your day job."