Music Historicity | The legacy of Carbondale band Four on the Floor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most music fans are well aware that nearly all bands have definite life spans. Musicians by and large are constantly growing as artists, their interests diverge, and they leave the group or are replaced.

The same can be said of Carbondale's legacy of local bands. Some, convened by Southern Illinois University students, are around for one semester and then gone the next.

But other groups have stood the test of time, held together by a core of friends who love the music they play. One such outfit is Four on the Floor.

The band began around 1982 in Carbondale and still exists today, with some of the original members, in the form of group known as the Venturis.

After a tentative start, Four on the Floor coalesced from members of other local bands, much as the Boppin' 88s also did.

It all started in 1982 when, just two years out of high school, Carbondale native Peyton Blewett made a demo recording of an original song and was urged by WCIL program director Tony Waitekus to record more.