Music Historicity | The weird names of today's musicians

It's not unusual in today's culture to come across individuals with unusual or non-traditional first names.

Indeed, there are some real doozies out there, like the boy names Cosmo, Kobe and Zuma, which were the monikers of a "Seinfeld" show character, a NBA basketball player and the water rescue dog on Paw Patrol, respectively.

Some odd names for girls, for example, include Hermione, Maya and Caeli, the origins of which are a variation on the Greek god Hermes, the Sanskrit word for "illusion" and a Latin term meaning "from heaven."

Why do parents give children odd names? It's from a perception that success in life can be found by standing out and being different.

Musician Frank Zappa's daughters Moon Unit and Diva became actresses and sons Dweezil and Ahmet are musicians who perform their father's music, among other accomplishments.

A previous Music Historicity column from January 26 of this year, "How a memorable name like Engelbert Humperdinck can spell success," considered musician nicknames and bands with interesting names, such as "J-Lo" and the Insane Clown Posse.

Another, from January 12 "Famous artists who go by first-name basis in the industry," looked at musicians with one-word names.

This week, we'll consider the various "tags" to names that musicians have used for differentiating themselves in order to get noticed.

One of my favorites, referenced in July of last year in the Music Historicity column that examined novelty songs, is Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Other musicians have taken on primary names associated with royalty, such as big band artists Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington and William James "Count" Basie.

Likewise, there are the jazz musicians John Birks "Dizzy" Gillespie, Thomas Wright "Fats" Waller, Woodrow Charles "Woody" Herman, Leon Bismark "Bix" Beiderbecke, Julian Edwin "Cannonball" Adderley and Ferdinand Joseph LaMothe, better known as Jelly Roll Morton.

But the most interesting tags that have been used as primary names can be found in the genre of blues music.

For example, William P. Homans III is known as "Watermelon Slim," a moniker that uses both the name of a delicious fruit as well as the adjective describing the guitarist's physique. Currently in his 70s, he has played with artists such as Robert Cray and Bonnie Raitt.

Another interesting name can be found with Admiral Amos Easton, the Chicago bluesman who was better known as Bumble Bee Slim.

Hollywood Fats, or Michael Leonard Mann, was a blues guitarist from California who toured with the likes of Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Albert King.

Robert Hicks, better known as Barbecue Bob, got his blues nickname as a result of working as a cook in a restaurant. He passed away in 1931, but not before pioneering the Piedmont blues style, which features an alternating thumb bass string and a melody picked with the forefinger to sound like ragtime or stride piano.

Interestingly, there were two "peg leg" blues musicians. Guitarist Joshua Barnes "Peg Leg" Howell lost part of his leg in a gun battle. He played music in Georgia and passed away in 1966.

Peg Leg Sam, aka Arthur Jackson, lost part of his leg in a train accident. He was a singer, harmonica player and comedian from South Carolina who died in 1977.

There were a couple "Washboard" blues artists, including Washboard Sam--Robert Clifford Brown-- and Washboard Willie.

The latter, also known as William Paden Hensley, worked full-time washing cars and named his band Washboard Willie and the Super Suds of Rhythm.

Buster Benton played blues guitar in Willie Dixon's band, and Buster Pickens was a pianist who performed with Lightnin' Hopkins in the 1960s.

Samuel Gene Maghett, known as Magic Sam, was a Chicago blues guitarist who died of a heart attack in 1969 at age 32.

Magic Slim was another Chicago blues guitarist and inductee to the Blues Hall of Fame who passed away in 2013.

Another blues "slim"-- Memphis Slim, or John Len Chatman, was a pianist and prolific composer who famously wrote the blues standard "Every Day I Have the Blues."

Also from Memphis was guitarist, singer and songwriter Lizzie Douglas, or Memphis Minnie, who wrote "When the Levee Breaks," which was covered by Led Zeppelin.

A couple more geographically-named blues artists include Mississippi John Hurt, who wrote songs like "Spike Driver Blues," which was covered by Jerry Garcia. Mississippi Fred McDowell wrote "You Gotta Move," which the Rolling Stones covered on their Sticky Fingers album.

One of the most common blues name tags can be found in the word "blind." Whether or not chosen for sympathy from the audience, it still cannot be denied that it takes talent to play any music instrument if the artist is blind.

Nine such blues musicians include Blind Blake, Blind Boy Fuller, Blind Boy Grunt, Blind Gary Davis, Blind Joe Reynolds, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Blind Mississippi Morris, Blind Willie Johnson and Blind Willie McTell.

The most common adjectives used by blues artists, however, would be the perpetual struggle between 'large' and 'small.' Is a musician more successful if they are big or little? You decide!

There are blues players such as Big Bill Broonzy, Big Joe Duskin, Big Joe Turner, Big Maceo Merriweather, Big Mama Thornton and Big Walter Horton.

As for 'little' bluesmen, consider Little Brother Montgomery, Little Freddie King, Little Hatch, Little Mack Simmons, Little Milton, Little Smokey Smothers, Little Sonny, Little Victor, Little Walter and Little Willie Littlefield.

A few more memorable names include Backwards Sam Firk, Barkin' Bill Smith, Barrelhouse Chuck, Boogie Woogie Red, Brownie McGhee, Buddy Guy, Honeyboy Edwards, Furry Lewis, Howlin' Wolf, Junior Wells, Louisiana Red, Pinetop Perkins, Slim Harpo and T-Bone Walker.

Lastly, let's not forget Vincent Damon Furnier, better known as Alice Cooper, and James Newell Osterberg, Jr., who somehow decided to call himself Iggy Pop. Go figure.

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

