Music Historicity | True confessions of a wedding singer

Remember "The Wedding Singer?"

The 1998 Adam Sandler comedy told the story of a wedding vocalist who dreamed of singing in a rock band.

Your humble narrator is the antithesis of that scenario — an established rock musician who then became a wedding singer.

While still a sophomore in high school, my rock band "Cerebus" was hired to perform at a dance at my own school. I was 15.

I continued playing rock music, rockabilly, Motown, rhythm and blues, new wave and even punk through my college years at SIU.

After graduation, needing the money, I began playing guitar and singing in a Chicago orchestra that played at high-dollar wedding receptions in the biggest hotels throughout the city. True story.

Following several years of uncomfortable evenings playing music while wearing a tuxedo, I abruptly gave up the lucrative paychecks and decided to tour for three years in a Grateful Dead tribute band from St. Louis. It was quite an about-face.

Looking back, the wedding singer experience provided plenty of memorable times. Would you care to hear a few true tales from the trenches?

As the guitarist and lead male vocalist of The Jeff Sandler Orchestra, I sang the "first dance" song, the "father-daughter dance," medleys of Motown hits, Polish polkas, traditional Jewish Hora medleys, 1970s Disco hits and a dozen more genres of music.

If you've ever laughed seeing a "funniest home video" of someone falling down on the dance floor at a wedding reception, it's even funnier when you're there in person.

I've witnessed dozens of these unfortunate, often embarrassing moments.

Sometimes it occurs when a wedding guest is over-served at the reception. Please note that I did not use the word "drunk." However, as most adults know, alcohol has the tendency to release inhibitions.

I've seen wild receptions where the inhibitions of nearly everyone in the room were nonexistent. It's those such occasions that make for the most memorable wedding receptions — all the guests are joyous and in a great mood celebrating the union of the happy couple.

But having a good time is not always dependent on alcohol.

Case in point was the wedding of one of my three sisters, Suzanne. Out of all the receptions I've ever attended or been hired to play music, hers was one where everyone in the room simply was bent on having a great time.

It was a Jewish wedding, which includes a traditional group dance where both the bride and the groom sit in chairs and are hoisted overhead by the men.

But, as you can guess, that maneuver can sometimes lead to disaster. I've seen a bride or a groom tumble to the floor when the person supporting one of the chair legs fails to uphold his end of the bargain.

"We played a wedding reception years ago where the beer was free but there was a charge for mixed drinks," my wedding band leader Jeff Sandler recalled. "The guests were drinking so much beer that they ran out of room for kegs behind the bar and had to place them on the back edge of the stage.

"The entire evening, there was a line of men in leisure suits bumping into the musicians and spilling cups of beer all over the drums and amplifiers," he said.

Whether or not a guest is drunk, it's half funny and half unfortunate when someone falls into the band, so to speak. This only happens when the musicians are performing at floor level and close to the dance floor.

I've seen middle-aged ladies as well as couples not paying attention to where they were dancing or polka-ing. They then waltz right into the floor monitor speaker and fall backwards into the band area.

I can remember predicting to myself when an over joyous dancer was about to tumble into the band, then catching the person at the last moment, saving them from embarrassment or serious injury.

Humorous moments invariably arise at nearly every wedding reception when there's a guest in the crowd who fancies them self a musician or a singer. When it's the latter, the person usually is a karaoke singer who figures their talent also extends to when singing with a live band.

Sorry, but it doesn't work that way.

I've seen a guest interrupting the band leader and ask to sing a song. Unfortunately, the momentum on the dance floor then screeches to a halt as the musicians try to find sheet music or remember the chord changes to a semi-obscure song while at the same time determining what musical key the singer wishes to use.

That's why an experienced band leader will never allow such a disaster to happen in the first place.

But sometimes such moments are well planned in advance.

I performed at a wedding reception where the groom surprised everyone in the room — including me, the band guitarist — by strapping on an acoustic guitar and then playing and singing a tender love ballad to his bride. This, of course, had been pre-arranged with my band leader, unbeknownst to me.

Similar to when a band performs at a dive bar, I've played wedding receptions where, in the middle of a song, the electrical power to the stage suddenly goes completely dead. I might have been in the middle of a song lyric when the sound system stopped working, the amplifiers turned off and the stage lights went out.

It happened at a few different receptions for me to instantly realize what happened, jump into action and search for the circuit breaker box or the stage power strip that tripped a fuse.

There also has been the hassle of moving band equipment from the location of the outdoor wedding ceremony to inside the reception ballroom.

"This is called a 'room turnover,'" Sandler explained. "We'd have violins, flute and piano at the ceremony, and other musicians waiting in the wings when it was their turn to play for cocktail hour. We were trying to set up the equipment inside the ballroom when a very nervous party planner opened the doors a half hour too early, allowing 250 people to stream into the room while the sound crew and musicians were frantically setting up equipment wearing shorts and tennis shoes."

As you can imagine, bad weather can drastically affect wedding activities that are held outdoors.

"It was a wedding in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., where the cocktail hour and reception was to be held on a little stage right on the edge of the lake," Sandler recalled. "There was no road or even a path down to the lake and it took several trips with a small golf card to bring all the gear down a muddy hill to the stage.

"Following at least a three-hour setup, the skies quickly turned black and a light rain came down. We had to pack up and cart everything back up the hill to the clubhouse, where we somehow started playing on time. I never even had the time to change into my tux."

I can remember more than a few summer wedding receptions that took place in ballrooms where the air conditioning did not work. But there I was, the wedding singer, dressed in a full tuxedo, singing at full voice while sweating bullets. True tales from the trenches!

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns. He can be reached at gary@gratefulgary.com.

