Music Historicity | What a fan should say to a musician

Imagine somehow finding yourself alone in an elevator with your favorite music artist. What would you say?

Maybe you'd be dumbfounded and simply unable to speak or articulate all the questions, gratitude or things you dreamed of saying.

On the other hand, maybe you're someone who would calmly ask the artist how they learned to play guitar so well, or thank the person for all the great music or ask whether they ever shop at Wal-Mart like regular people.

It's also difficult to predict the musician's reaction.

The person might be an aloof artist, too busy to be bothered to speak with middle-class bourgeoisie working stiffs of the proletariat.

But another musician might also be a down-to-earth, warm and friendly person, all too happy to accept a compliment and exchange pleasantries with a fan.

As a music artist, your humble narrator can be identified most definitely by the latter description. I'm secretly thrilled when someone actually asks me to autograph a band poster after a show.

As a fan, however, I've experienced both friendly as well as not-so-friendly reactions coming in contact with music artists.

I spoke by telephone with the original bassist of Blue Oyster Cult, Joe Bouchard, for Album Review: "American Rocker" about his new solo album and a column Behind the Music with American rocker Joe Bouchard where he shared some behind-the-music insights about his iconic former rock band.

We spoke for over an hour! It was a true pleasure getting to know a fellow bass player, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer.

I tactfully tip-toed into the conversation, not knowing what kind of person Joe was. I told him that he could end the interview at any time and that I was grateful for his time.

But Joe was as nice as could be. There is a YouTube video online right now with him speaking into a GoPro camera mounted on a selfie stick as he strolls through his property, in rural New England, talking about each track on his new album.

Joe was exactly that same easy-going demeanor when he and I spoke on the phone.

To you, faithful readers and music fans, I would advise the same caution: be polite, respectful and brief if you ever have a chance to speak to a music idol.

Another example of how to properly approach a famous musician happened at a Grateful Dead concert I attended on July 23, 1990. I was at the World Music Theater, in suburban Chicago, and Robbie Stokes had secured us backstage passes.

Before the show started, Robbie introduced me to Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, on whose solo record album he'd played. Mickey was cordial enough, but I then politely backed away so the two old buddies could chat.

It should be mentioned that I had the bad luck of sustaining a minor basketball injury to my ankle the day before and was hobbling on one crutch at the concert.

While slowly making my way behind the drum riser, I suddenly noticed in my peripheral vision a person walking quickly up a ramp in my direction. He had dark hair, a beard, black t-shirt and was carrying a briefcase.

It was Jerry Garcia. And he was heading right for me.

Realizing it was moments before the show was to start, I resisted the urge to engage the legendary musician in any small talk.

Jerry, seeing a tall guy standing there on one crutch, looked at me, smiled a little and chuckled to himself.

"Hey, man," I said, as Jerry whisked by me.

"Hey, man," Jerry said back to me, not breaking stride.

A minute or two later, the Grateful Dead opened their concert with the song "Cold Rain and Snow," which is how I'll always remember 'my brush with Jerry.'

I've had a couple experiences at the other end of the spectrum with music artists who were perhaps too preoccupied to engage with a fan.

It's best if I don't detail the situation or mention the band or artist, but suffice it to say that the person seemed to "look right through me" or completely ignore me as a fan.

I've got to give the musician the benefit of the doubt in such cases -- maybe they had a tough day, a bad previous experience with another fan or a rough ride in the tour bus getting to the gig.

What we fans must realize is that being a professional touring musician can be quite grueling. There's little privacy, there's a time schedule to keep and there always are people who want something from the artist --whether it's to make small talk or speak about more important topics like logistics, money or personnel.

As fans, we see the culmination when the curtain opens and the show finally begins.

Overall, my parting advice is to be respectful, appreciative and brief if you ever have the chance to meet a music artist. They're performers and entertainers for fans who buy their music and pay to attend their concerts, but we also need to understand that those music artists are people too. Be nice!