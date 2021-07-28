Music Historicity | What's (musically) 'in' and 'out'?

In: Song titles that tell it like it is, briefly, without using a cheap metaphor or a hidden meaning. Examples from the current Billboard Hot 100 include "Adore You," by Harry Styles; "Everything I Wanted," by Billie Eilish; and "Dance Monkey," by Tones And I.

Out: Songs with a title that have absolutely nothing to do with the content, or the words of the title are not mentioned even once in the lyrics. There are plenty of groanful examples.

"Bohemian Rhapsody," by Queen, has nothing to do with being Bohemian (an artist or writer with informal and unconventional social habits) or a rhapsody, which is the portion of an epic poem adapted for recitation.

"For What It's Worth," by Buffalo Springfield, is a 1966 song about social awareness and protesting. Vocalist Stephen Stills advises the listener to stop, recognize "that sound" and look at "what's going down." OK, what am I supposed to do after that, Steve?