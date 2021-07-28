Music Historicity | What's (musically) 'in' and 'out'?

In: Musicians who identify themselves professionally simply by using the real names given to them at birth. To me, this gains respect by focusing attention on the person's music and message rather than a "brand" the musician is trying to promote. Examples: David Bowie, rather than "the Bow-ster." Frank Zappa, rather than "the Zapper."
Out: One-word musician names. Some time ago, stars who reached mega-popularity need only be referred to by a first name, such as Elvis, Liberace and (after she jettisoned Sonny Bono) Cher.
Most everyone knows Elvis' success story, and Liberace was a prodigy pianist and Las Vegas showman. But the latter artist, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, now 75, has had made an amazing, albeit one-word, name for herself.
As a musical artist, Cher has sold more that 100 million records. Of her 27 albums, two were platinum-selling and two others went gold. As an actress, she easily eclipses Elvis' film career, having appeared in 20 motion pictures, 28 television shows, seven commercials, two fitness videos and one video game, which was a 1996 musical puzzle quest called The Last Resort.
Along the way, Cher has won a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, three Golden Globe Awards and a well-deserved Best Actress Academy Award for the 1987 film "Moonstruck."
Long before Lady Gaga did it, Cher raised eyebrows of the 1970s conservative establishment by wearing elaborate, outlandish, revealing outfits, some baring her navel (which was a first) on her several network television variety shows.
Although Cher, Elvis and others rightfully have earned their fame by demonstrating talent, compelling songwriting and sometimes skillful dance moves, I still could do without the faux-trendy one-word monikers of such performers as Madonna, Adele, Sting, Bono, Moby, Rihanna, Sade, Ke$ha, Prince, Eminem, P!nk, Selena, Usher, Common, Drake ù I need a break at this point, there already are too many!
Continuing: Beyoncé, Shakira, RuPaul, Sia, Tupac, Halsey, Aaliyah, Nelly, Pitbull, Meat Loaf, Slash, Ice-T, the Edge, the Weeknd and the Situation. Whoops, Jersey Shore television personality Michael Sorrentino, who served prison time for tax evasion, has a just as obnoxious one-word nickname.
Also Out: Band names that simply are too long, seemingly for the sake of gaining recognition in newspaper columns pointing out that fact. Here we go:
The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, The Presidents of the United States of America, Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass.
A similar mention could be made of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, a band that I really like. Tom could have saved five syllables and a lot of ink simply by abbreviating it to "TPH."
In: Song titles that tell it like it is, briefly, without using a cheap metaphor or a hidden meaning. Examples from the current Billboard Hot 100 include "Adore You," by Harry Styles; "Everything I Wanted," by Billie Eilish; and "Dance Monkey," by Tones And I.
Out: Songs with a title that have absolutely nothing to do with the content, or the words of the title are not mentioned even once in the lyrics. There are plenty of groanful examples.
"Bohemian Rhapsody," by Queen, has nothing to do with being Bohemian (an artist or writer with informal and unconventional social habits) or a rhapsody, which is the portion of an epic poem adapted for recitation.
"For What It's Worth," by Buffalo Springfield, is a 1966 song about social awareness and protesting. Vocalist Stephen Stills advises the listener to stop, recognize "that sound" and look at "what's going down." OK, what am I supposed to do after that, Steve?
Bob Dylan, in "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," warns us that "they" will "stone you" when you're doing a variety of things, such as walking home, riding in your car or being at the breakfast table. He then tells us he wouldn't feel so alone if everyone would please get stoned. No mention of rain, women or a numerical progression. If anything, Bob, your song simply begs the question — were you stoned when you wrote it?
From Led Zeppelin's best-selling, untitled, fourth album, the song "Black Dog" has no mention of a dog or anything black. The lyrics, which speak of a girl referred to as mama, child, baby and darlin', go nowhere until the very end of the song where Robert Plant finally proclaims he'll be a happy man when he finds a women who won't lie to him. I get it — not!
"Teenage Wasteland" is not the name of the classic rock song from The Who's 1971 "Who's Next" album. The song is called "Baba O'Riley," who is a person not mentioned in the lyrics. What's up with that?
Being a huge fan of the Grateful Dead, I've likewise noticed a whole slew of their songs, not including instrumentals, where the titles are not mentioned in the lyrics, including (in decreasing order of familiarity) "New Speedway Boogie," "The Other One," "The Golden Road," "Caution," "The Eleven," "New Potato Caboose," "Chinatown Shuffle," "If the Shoe Fits" and "Rosemary."
Go figure. In my book The Dead will continue to reside on my "In" list.
Meet the athletes in the Tokyo Olympics with Illinois ties
Aisha Praught-Leer, Jamaica: 1,500-meter run
Alyssa Naeher, United States, soccer
Andrea Filler, Italy, soccer
Casey Krueger, United States, soccer
Darryl Sullivan, United States: High jump
David Kendziera, United States: 400-meter hurdles
David Robertson, United States, baseball
DeAnna Price, United States: Hammer
Eddy Alvarez, United States, baseball
Edwin Jackson, United States, baseball
Eliza Stone, United States: Saber
Evita Griskenas, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Felicia Stancil, United States: BMX racing
Gwen Berry, United States: Hammer
Jewell Loyd, United States, women’s basketball team
Jordan Wilimovsky, United States: 10-kilometer
Jordyn Poulter, United States, volleyball
Josh Zeid, Israel, baseball
Julie Ertz, United States, soccer
Kelsey Card, United States: Discus
Kelsey Robinson, United States, volleyball
Kent Farrington, United States: Show jumping
Kevin McDowell, United States
Laura Zeng, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Lauren Doyle, United States, rugby
Maggie Shea, United States, sailing
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, United States, volleyball
Mitch Glasser, Israel, baseball
Nefeli Papadakis, United States, judo
North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics team, United States: Rhythmic gymnastics team competition
Pedrya Seymour, Bahamas: 100-meter hurdles
Rajeev Ram, United States: Men’s doubles
Raven Saunders, United States: Shot put
Ryan Murphy, United States: 100- and 200-meter backstroke
Sandi Morris, United States: Pole vault
Stefanie Dolson, United States, 3x3 women’s basketball team
Thomas Detry, Belgium, golf
Thomas Jaeschke, United States, volleyball
Thomas Pieters, Belgium, golf
Tierna Davidson, United States, soccer
Tim Federowicz, United States, baseball
Tim Nedow, Canada: Shot put
Todd Frazier, United States, baseball
Tomáš Satoranský, Czech Republic, men’s basketball team
Tori Franklin, United States: Triple jump
Tyson Bull, Australia: Horizontal bar
Zach LaVine, United States, men’s basketball team
Zach Ziemek, United States: Decathlon
Olivia Smoliga, United States: 400-meter freestyle relay
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.