Music Historicity | What's on your playlist?

On that note, an album of produced music from a major artist invariably will contain tunes that are not your favorites. It's times like that where we must give the artist a chance and listen to a song that might not appeal to us right away. Remember, that song meant something to the musician who wrote it. Otherwise, the tune wouldn't be on the album in the first place!

The band I currently lead, called Magic Bus, has an astounding 600+ songs in its performance repertoire. For any given gig, several factors affect which tunes will be chosen to play.

Sometimes the gig venue is a music club and sometimes it's a restaurant. Some are places where regular fans of the band will show up to enjoy the certain songs they hope we will play. At other venues, the patrons are "regulars" who are there regardless of the band, and a more well-rounded or universally appealing song selection is most appropriate.

Another factor is my own artistic feeling of what I'd like to play for that performance. Maybe it will be songs that haven't been performed for a long while, or songs focusing on a certain era of music. Magic Bus specializes in tunes from the Woodstock era of American music, but can still play plenty of country songs, Beatles tunes, '50s music or even an entire evening of Grateful Dead, if warranted.