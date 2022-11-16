Music Historicity | Who needs lyrics when the music is good enough?

"Turn off that noise!" — is what my father used to tell me when I had the stereo in my bedroom playing too loud.

Little did he know, there actually is a sub-category of electronic music known as "noise," consisting of non-musical sounds like feedback, distortion and static.

Another type of music is that which contains no singing or lyrics — instrumentals.

We'll discuss words, melodies and singing in the future. For now, let's consider instrumental music. There are dozens of musical genres these days and they all contain some element of songs with no words.

I'd imagine that the very first forms of music had no lyrics. It might have been a cave man who used a stick to pound on a hollow log or him realizing that certain objects made different sounds when struck with a rock.

The earliest formal instrumental tunes likely were in the classical genre. This type of music may have been the eventual basis for songs with words.

Classical music is performed in ensembles of nearly any number — soloists, duets, trios, string quartets, and on up to chamber, sinfonietta and full symphony orchestras composed of over 100 musicians. Except for opera, of course, classical compositions have melody and musical content but no lyrics.

The next style of instrumental music that comes to mind likely is jazz. While many songs in the idiom have lyrics, there's a world of tunes in jazz that are known only by their familiar melodies.

"Take Five," by Dave Brubeck, and "So What," by Charles Mingus, are two instrumental jazz songs familiar to most aficionados.

The wordless jazz songs heard in a lounge setting are referred to as "standards," such as "Autumn Leaves" and one of my favorites, "All the Things You Are."

Dixieland and big band are two more musical genres that primarily are instrumental in nature, with no lyrics.

Blues, with its many sub-genres, usually have lyrics. However, some of the earliest blues melodies established the 12-bar format and are wordless.

Moving forward, songs with no lyrics exist in many modern music genres like rhythm and blues, soul, country, folk, reggae and Caribbean, Latin and world music.

More examples of music with wordless songs can be found in styles such as religious, easy listening, smooth jazz, pop, punk, experimental, electronic and even instrumental hip-hop — such as DJ Shadow.

But let's take a look at instrumental music surrounding rock, my specialty, and its many sub-genres.

Here's a quick anecdote about instrumentals and the Grammy Awards. For 31 years, there was a category called Best Rock Instrumental Performance, song or album.

Paul McCartney and Wings won the first one, in 1980, for their song "Rockestra Theme." By the time rock instrumentals were lumped in with other categories (2011) Jeff Beck had won six times for his innovative guitar compositions and instrumental ability.

Interestingly, Frank Zappa won the award in 1988 for his "Jazz From Hell" album. 21 years later, the 2009 award went to his son, Dweezil Zappa, the leader of the band Zappa Plays Zappa, for a performance of Zappa senior's "Peaches en Regalia."

It's difficult to say why, but instrumental songs were more prominent prior to 1980 than now, and plenty of them made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The first was Los Angeles studio band The Champs, whose song "Tequila" hit No. 1 in 1958. The band recorded a follow-up song, "Too Much Tequila," in 1960 that reached No. 30 and had a No. 2 hit with "Limbo Rock" in 1961.

In 1959, Dave "Baby" Cortez hit No. 1 with "The Happy Organ" and Santo & Johnny's "Sleep Walk" also topped the charts for seven weeks.

1960 saw The Ventures notch a No. 1 with "Walk, Don't Run," a surf version of the very jazzy 1954 instrumental by guitarist Johnny Smith.

Two years later, "Telstar," by the Tornados, became the first U.S. No. 1 hit by a U.K. group. In 1968, Hugh Masekela hit No. 1 with "Grazing in the Grass."

The next instrumental to reach No. 1 is one of my favorites: "Frankenstein," by the Edgar Winter Group. The 1973 classic also features Rick Derringer on guitar.

Also in 1973, the Love Unlimited Orchestra had a No. 1 hit with their instrumental "Love's Theme."

Seven more instrumentals made it to No. 1 that decade: "Pick Up the Pieces" (1974) by Average White Band, "Express" (1974) by B.T. Express, "Fly, Robin, Fly" (1975) by Silver Convention, "The Hustle" (1975) by Van McCoy, "A Fifth of Beethoven" (1976) by Walter Murphy, "Theme From S.W.A.T." (1976) by Rhythm Heritage, and "Rise" (1979) by Herb Alpert.

Some more familiar instrumentals in the category of surf music not previously mentioned include "Wipe Out" by The Surfaris, "Pipeline" by The Chantays, "Penetration" by The Pyramids and "Misirlou" and "Surf Beat" by Dick Dale.

From the "oh yeah, I remember that one" category: "Peter Gunn Theme" and "Rebel Rouser" by Duane Eddy, "Rumble" by Link Wray, "Wild Weekend" by The Rockin' Rebels, "Out Of Limits" by The Marketts, "Hide Away" by Freddie King, "Honky Tonk" by Bill Doggett, "Green Onions" by Booker T & the MGs and one of my favorites, "Put It Where You Want It" by The Crusaders.

You want more? How about: "The In-Crowd" by Ramsey Lewis, "Soul Sacrifice" by Santana, the classic "Classical Gas" by Mason Williams and a couple very cool tunes--"TSOP (The Sound Of Philadelphia)" by MFSB and "Cissy Strut" by The Meters.

Turning to more recent years, the Allman Brothers are known for their instrumentals "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed" and "Jessica," Herbie Hancock did a funky synth instrumental called "Rockit," Led Zeppelin rocked out with "Moby Dick," Rush performed a ridiculous "La Villa Strangiato," and Dutch band Focus takes the cake with their hit "Hocus Pocus."

Grammy-winning guitarist Jeff Beck nearly deserves his own category for his blend of instrumental rock and jazz. His two instrumental albums "Blow By Blow" and "Wired" are simply amazing.

Lastly, consider the genre of progressive rock. Artists like Frank Zappa and Emerson, Lake and Palmer performed a number of creative instrumentals. The jam band Phish most definitely merits mention.

But the prog rock band Yes surely is something special. Each band member was or is a virtuoso in his own right, but special credit must be given to keyboardist Rick Wakeman.

In addition to innumerable live performances and the 25 live or studio albums he made with Yes between 1971 and 2004, Wakeman has recorded an amazing 109 live or studio albums as a solo or contributing artist.

A couple of my favorites are Wakeman's "The Six Wives of Henry VIII," "Journey to the Centre of the Earth" (a No. 1 hit album in the UK) and "Tales From Topographic Oceans" (as a member of Yes).

If there's one Rick Wakeman instrumental I recommend you look up, it's a song called "Catherine Parr," which is fantastic.