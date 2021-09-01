Music Historicity | Why do some musicians not own their songs?

Have you ever heard one of your favorite old songs and paused because it sounded slightly different from the classic version you remember?

You mind is not playing tricks on you. In many cases, what you heard is called a rerecording.

It's the same song, done by the same band or artist who wrote it. But there's a reason the tune was rerecorded, and you probably can guess why.

It all boils down to money.

Yes, they say the best things in life are free but, like anyone who earns fair compensation for their hard work, musicians want to get paid.

Song ownership, performance rights and everything else that goes with being a professional artist can be a complicated ocean to navigate.

For as long as they have existed, record companies have handled all that "red tape" and profited from naïve young musicians willing to sign any kind of contract on the promise that they would get famous.

Perhaps "famous" — a relative term — is indeed what they became, but the relationship between performer and record company was, in nearly all cases, far from equitable.