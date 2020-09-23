Music Historicity | Why I like the Grateful Dead

At first listen, it was just a rock concert. But I soon noticed there was no singularly prominent instrument that dominated the band's sound. Jerry Garcia's guitar complemented the other players rather than being the primary force. Bassist Phil Lesh intoned thirds, fifths, melodic runs and everything except the root note of a chord. It was the first time I'd experienced a band with two drummers, both playing in synergy with each other.

In a radio interview, Lesh later labeled the Grateful Dead approach a sort of electronic Dixieland, where the instruments played separate, individual parts around the chord structure of the song. It was brilliant!

But the primary attraction, for me, was Jerry Garcia's guitar style. When it was time to play chords in support of the lyrics being sung, he blended perfectly with the ensemble. But when it was time to solo, that was where Garcia's true genius shone. He played soaring melodic phrases and runs, both slow and fast, that I'd never before heard from any other guitarist.

It's true that some Grateful Dead songs at live concerts included long explorations of soloing, like "Dark Star," "Playing in the Band" and "Truckin'." But consider legendary jazz artists like John Coltrane and Miles Davis who did the same.