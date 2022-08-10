Music Historicity | Women in Rock: Equality shines spotlight on female rockers

Last week's Music Historicity noting the top lead vocalists in the rock music genre included only one paragraph mentioning those who were of the female gender.

Due to a multitudinous profusion of outraged readers (two) who sent comments about the disproportionate imbalance, it only seems appropriate to rectify the oversight this week with a more focused partial conspectus about women who have affected rock and roll, past and present.

We'll skip those women rockers who were mentioned last week: Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, Lita Ford, Janis Joplin and Heart.

When you think of a "rocker" who is female, who first comes to mind? The answer likely does not jump out.

Chronologically, the first women rockers emerged in the earliest days of rock and roll. There were rockabilly singer-guitarists like Wanda Jackson, who performed on early tours with Elvis Presley.

Janis Martin was known as the "Female Elvis" for her dance moves on stage. Lorrie Collins was a singer-guitarist who at first was known as half of the Collins Kids.

Carol Kaye is a legendary guitarist and bassist who began doing session work in the late 1950s, subsequently recording for producers like Phil Spector and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. She played rhythm guitar on Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and other songs including "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin.'" Kaye also was part of the Los Angeles team of session musicians known as The Wrecking Crew.

Grace Slick is primarily known for her work as a vocalist in the band Jefferson Airplane —which became Jefferson Starship —which then became Starship. Her songs "White Rabbit" and "Somebody to Love" are on the 1967 album "Surrealistic Pillow" which helped define psychedelic music in the late 1960s.

As Jefferson Airplane's vocalist, Slick is memorable with the band's performance at the 1969 Woodstock concert.

Although she retired from music in 1990, Slick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Slick currently works in the field of visual arts.

Since her self-titled first album, in 1971, Bonnie Raitt, has proven herself as a blues slide guitarist, songwriter, record producer and even political activist. Her 10th studio album, Nick of Time, went to No. 1 on Billboard and was the 1989 Grammy Album of the Year.

Raitt's 1991 Luck of the Draw album produced her perhaps best-known song, a No. 5 Billboard hit, "Something to Talk About," for which she won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. In all, she's been nominated for 26 Grammys and won 12, including the Lifetime Achievement Award. Raitt was a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in 2000.

Carole King is one of the most accomplished and prolific female songwriters of all time, having composed or co-written at least 118 Billboard hit singles. But she's primarily known for the 1971 Tapestry album, which contained two No. 1 hits, "It's Too Late" and "I Feel the Earth Move." The record has sold an amazing 25 million copies and contains other familiar songs like You've Got a Friend, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, Smackwater Jack and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

With 25 solo albums to her credit, King has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and won four. She's been twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a performer and songwriter, and also was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2015.

A woman musician with a very different impact on rock music is Suzi Quatro. Born in Detroit, she played bass on her 1973 self-titled debut album that featured a hard-edged song titled "Can the Can." At age 72, Quatro is still making music today and riding on 18 albums, including "The Devil in Me," released just last year.

Patti Smith's debut 1975 album, "Horses," considered one of the most important records in music history, is a statement of early minimalist punk rock. As an unapologetic poet, she co-wrote dark lyrics for several Blue Oyster Cult songs like "Career of Evil" and "The Revenge of Vera Gemini," on which she also sang.

Smith is perhaps best known for a tune co-written with Bruce Springsteen, "Because the Night," which was No. 13 on Billboard 1978. Still rocking at age 75, she has made 11 studio albums, been nominated for four Grammys and was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Before starting her band The Pretenders, Chrissie Hynde was a rock journalist, among several other pre-fame occupations. Once her group became successful, tour stops included a concert a SIU's Shryock Auditorium on September 10, 1980 —and I was there. The band was awesome, and a couple members went to hang out at Hangar 9 later that night with Robbie Stokes.

Since then, Hynde has done 11 albums with her band as well as three solo albums, including "Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan," released just last year.

The Pretenders are known for many hit songs, such as Kid, Talk of the Town, Message of Love, Back on the Chain Gang and Don't Get Me Wrong. Sometimes known as "Pretenders," omitting the word "The," it was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Go-Go’s, a band featuring lead singer Belinda Carlisle, emerged from the Los Angeles punk rock scene in the late 1970s. Their debut album, Beauty and the Beat, is significant for being the first one written and performed by all women musicians. It contains the Billboard hits "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips Are Sealed." Just last year, the Go-Go's band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

If there was more space, I was hoping to give more than a mention to women rockers like Exene Cervenka, of the punk band "X," Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth, Kim Deal of the Pixies, the multi-faceted Courtney Love and others.

We'll end with 20-year-old Billie Eilish, whose debut 2019 studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" was No. 1 on Billboard and the UK Albums Chart. Among five singles was "Bad Guy," her first No. 1 song.

Since then, she had the honor of co-writing and performing the theme song for the James Bond film "No Time to Die," which this year won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Still very early in her career, Eilish already has won seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award and the aforementioned Oscar. All this portends future accomplishments sure to come for the young musical artist.

Here's hoping all this serves to satisfy the reader outcry and inspire all you women rockers out there!