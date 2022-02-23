Music Historicity | Woodbox Gang defined the 'Southern Illinois Sound'

Sometimes, the specific style and label for certain kinds of music can be instantly discerned.

"You Really Got a Hold on Me," by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, produced by Berry Gordy, exemplifies the classic "Motown Sound." When The Righteous Brothers sing "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin,'" Phil Spector's "Wall of Sound" is heard. "Walkin' After Midnight" and "Crazy" are two Patsy Cline hits that typify the "Nashville Sound."

I'll step out on a limb and let it be said that The Woodbox Gang exemplifies the "Southern Illinois Sound" and style of music.

Bands that play blues, country, and punk and music from the 1960s currently exist in the Little Egypt region, but it cannot be denied that the self-described "trashcan Americana" music of the Woodbox Gang garnered wild popularity in Southern Illinois throughout the band's nearly decade-long heyday in the 2000s.

How popular? The group performed a blistering schedule of over 100 gigs a year, locally and on national tours, in each of 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Since the Woodbox Gang's auspicious beginning in 1999, leader Hugh DeNeal has proved himself a significant and creative songwriter voice --and easily the most prolific.

"Including two live albums, I'm fairly certain there are nine Woodbox Gang releases," DeNeal said. "It started with 'Trashcan Americana,' in 2000, and ended — so far — with 'Glorious Scars' in 2012."

The albums all are filled with DeNeal's original songs: musings about life, death, heartbreak and everything in between, always with a clever or comedic twist, performed with primarily acoustic instruments and including kazoo and washboard at times.

"I was age 14 when I wrote my first complete song," he said. "It was about a banshee, and it was titled 'The Banshee Song.' My title game has improved little over the decades."

Whether DeNeal's song and album titles are in need of improvement is up to debate, as they largely define the charm and appeal of his phrase-turning.

Released in 2001, "Trashcan Americana" is the Woodbox Gang's first official studio album. It contains amusing titles like "First Rate Smokes," "The Termite Song" and "The Devil's Got Dibs On Me."

"White Trash Voodoo," from 2009, features "Eat, Drink and Be Dead" and "Drunk and Insane (I Die Tonight)."

The band's 2006 "Drunk as Dragons" album contains "Soap In My Mouth" and "Almost Enough," a song that compatriot Jason Ringenberg covered on his 2019 "Stand Tall" release.

DeNeal's songs may not specifically speak of Southern Illinois landmarks, features or culture, but his music surely sounds characteristic of someone born and raised in the area --specifically rural Saline County, near Herod, Illinois.

"My Dad played some guitar and I asked him to teach me a few chords," he recounted. "He taught me D, G and A major. From there, I picked up an old Mel Bay guitar book and learned how the chords fit together in different keys and such."

DeNeal then realized lightbulb inspiration after watching a famous documentary film about a Bob Dylan concert tour.

"I was obsessed at an early age — around 13, I think — with Bob Dylan," he said. "Not only did I collect all his albums, but his biographies and documentaries, too. After seeing 'Don’t Look Back,' I became laser-focused on being a singer-songwriter."

Sure enough, DeNeal became a tunesmith, with several of his compositions taking after Bob Dylan's propensity for lengthy songwriting.

For example, Dylan's longest song, "Murder Most Foul," contains 1,382 words and is nearly 17 minutes long. DeNeal's "Devil's Got Dibs On Me" runs nearly eight minutes and has 724 words contained in some 20 verses, plus a chorus.

"My letter to Santa came back to my box, said 'return to sender' and the stamp came off, I went to see the postmaster she was very rude, I spent last Christmas eating cheap dog food.

"God don't care, God lives in a tree, the Devil drives a tractor, the Devil drinks whiskey, and the Devil's got dibs on me."

Another amusing DeNeal composition tells of the steps taken by a man afraid to leave his house for fear of being harassed by a pack of wild Dachshunds. In "Savage Wiener Dogs," the problem is solved by the protagonist's ill-tempered cat.

"Never was there a kitty meaner, his name was Jack the Bastard, he never sat in Lester's lap, he lived on the roof and barked at cars, he was never known to nap."

To digress, DeNeal attended SIU for three semesters and then "ran away to Florida," as he described it, along with his girlfriend and brother.

"We stayed for a week or so with an old college friend, Alex Kirt, before moving into our own place," he said. "The first song I wrote after being there on my own was called 'Storm Blowing Slowly,' about a troubled death row prison guard. I think living far away from where I grew up, without the safety net of family and community, gave me a maturity and confidence in songwriting."

A couple years later, DeNeal, his brother and Kirt moved back to Southern Illinois and started a band they called the Woodbox Gang.

"We named the band for this old photo my dad shot of me and my brother sitting on a woodbox when I was four years old," DeNeal said. "My dad referred to the two of us as 'The Woodbox Gang,' which also somewhat referencing the hollow acoustic instruments we use."

Over an ensuing seven-year period, the Woodbox Gang played an astounding 661 concert dates, touring from New York to San Francisco and from Minnesota to Alabama. In 2006 alone, the band played an amazing 118 shows.

Then, in 2009, DeNeal ran into some legal trouble.

"It put a screeching halt on the touring," DeNeal confessed. "In the last year and a half of Woodbox Gang touring, in addition to myself, the band consisted of Alex Kirt, Dan Goett and Greg Edwards, guys who had to swiftly change their livelihoods because of my misguided path and deserved consequences. Among the guilts I carry, that one is quite heavy."

DeNeal said Woodbox Gang band members now reside outside the Southern Illinois area, "but we try to do at least one big show per year. Stay tuned for an announcement about an appearance this fall. I am forever grateful for any opportunities where we are able to make music together."

Nowadays, he leads a new project called "The People vs. Hugh DeNeal," which will perform Sunday, March 6, at PKs in Carbondale. The group exhibits that same 'Southern Illinois Sound' as DeNeal's previous outfit, with amusing songs such as "Coffee Is the Best Meal of the Day."

"That band will be releasing four new songs on a 7-inch vinyl recording in late summer on River to River Community Records," DeNeal said. "We're excited to get it out into the world."

More information about Hugh DeNeal and his past and present music projects may be found on Facebook.

