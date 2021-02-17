'Never say no': Sound Core owner 'Joe C' remembered for his generosity

From that refusal of saying "no" to Robbie Stokes, Joe later started his own business in the shopping plaza at the corner of South University Avenue and West Mill Street.

"We moved into a lower-level space at the Island, and people kept renting and buying gear," he said. "Then we moved upstairs and opened our first retail store."

Since then, Sound Core Music increased its volume of business and Joe moved to a storefront on the Strip, eventually expanding into the space next door.

That "never say no" attitude and willingness to help people likely played a big part of his success.

I experienced that first-hand when I mentioned to Joe, back in the 1980s, that I needed a new place to live. Also wanting to relocate at the time, he suggested the two of us rent a small house south of town on East Autumn Ridge Road.

I'll never forget Joe's generous spirit and how he enjoyed cooking. To this day, I still prepare one of his breakfast dishes, chorizo sausage and eggs on a flour tortilla lightly grilled directly on the burner of the stove.