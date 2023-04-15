CARBONDALE — Tickets for the Waka Flocka Flame and Rubi Rose concert at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on April 28 at Shryock Auditorium are now available online.

Order tickets, ranging from $20 to $60 each, online at shorturl.at/nAPWX. Tickets are also still available for the 7 p.m. concert by visiting the Banterra Center box office.

A limited number of tickets are available, so organizers encourage people to order now. Find complete details online about the Student Programming Council event featuring the acclaimed performers.

For more information, email studentprogramming@siu.edu or call 618-453-5714.