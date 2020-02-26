Phonics to play Rotary fundraiser
Murphysboro

Phonics to play Rotary fundraiser

The Phonics

The Phonics

 Courtesy Joanna Gray

Southern Illinois soul/funk/pop band The Phonics is headlining a fundraiser to benefit the Rotary Club of Jackson-Williamson County Sunset.

The event is billed as a St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Dance, to take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Doors open at 5:30, dinner is served at 6, and the dance begins at 7. The event will take place at the Murphysboro KC Hall, which is at 606 Plum St.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Rotary's annual Pay It Forward event; this year, the organization is presenting $500 to 18 Southern Illinois nonprofits.

Tickets are $40 per person, and must be purchased by March 6. Visit bit.ly/stpatrickrotary to purchase tickets, or call 618-534-4488.

— The Southern

