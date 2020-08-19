Pinch-hitting for Robbie Stokes: 'Mr. Bop,' Gary Gibula

If they ever incepted a Carbondale Music Hall of Fame, the name Robbie Stokes surely would be included as an inductee with the inaugural class.
In a column that looks back on the music history of Southern Illinois, it's safe to say that Robbie has well-demonstrated being an important, if not beloved, element therein.
The author of all the past Music Historicity features before this one has done it all. Robbie Stokes is a world-class musician who has contributed guitar, vocals and even bass for dozens of local and national bands in both live shows and studio recordings. He's an audio engineer and sound company owner with years of experience and glowing reviews. And, humbly, "Robbie Rocker" has been my good friend for nearly 40 years.
As you may or may not have heard, Robbie currently is battling some serious health issues and is taking a hiatus from writing this column. He will be back, you can be assured. But in the meantime, I have agreed to step in and continue sharing stories of music history from Carbondale and beyond.
Who am I, and by what right might I reminisce about our city's legacy of musical art? Like Robbie, I, too, performed in a quite a few local bands, beginning in 1977 and ending in the late 1980s.
Professionally, I have worked as a broadcast and print journalist for most of my adult life since earning a B.S. in radio-television, with journalism minor, from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Starting as a lunchtime newscaster on WSIU-FM, I then accepted positions as morning news anchor at radio stations WTAO, WCIL, WHPI in Herrin and WYSY in Aurora, Illinois. After working as a reporter for The Daily Herald newspaper in suburban Chicago, I then wrote hard news and features for the Chicago Tribune and its affiliate suburban papers for nearly two decades. I'm currently the assistant editor of a monthly national magazine for underground cave explorers, The NSS News. Shout-out to the Little Egypt Grotto!
In the coming weeks, it will be my pleasure to share tales of Carbondale music history from my perspective. Many of them involve Robbie Stokes, as you can guess.
Let's begin back in 1977, when a music-loving kid with pipe dreams of eventually becoming a rock star moved into Room 1319 at Schneider Tower. Realistically, I was determined to get a college education, but also to have fun playing music in my spare time.
The Strip in downtown Carbondale was still changing at that time. Hangar 9 had not yet been built. Local bands such as Dr. Bombay and the Skid City Blues Band dominated the listings in the Daily Egyptian for music at bars. The drinking age was 21 and I was only 18, but that didn't stop me from using a doctored school I.D. card to gain entrance to clubs and enjoy live music.
I remember one particular concert that occurred during Orientation Week in 1977, the very first week of September. It was a formative time for a teenager who was living away from home for the first time in his life. When I read about a free concert on the outdoor patio at the south end of the Student Center, you can bet I was there to enjoy it.
The band was Katie and the Smokers. Perhaps Robbie has mentioned them previously, and he surely recalls all the band members. It was a rock and blues outfit led by singer Katie. I'll never forget the enjoyment I felt that day, being away at college and seeing a rock band up close.
Prior to that, in Chicago, I had attended a dozen large concerts at venues such as Chicago Stadium and the International Amphitheater that featured bands such as Blue Oyster Cult, Uriah Heep, Robin Trower, Kiss, Ted Nugent, ZZ Top and Jethro Tull. But that concert at the Student Center South Patio was different, personal and better in a way.
Little did I know, the best was yet to come.
After gradually becoming acquainted with some fellow student musicians at Schneider dorm, we formed the band Roadrunner. The four-piece group performed standard rock songs from groups like the Rolling Stones, the Who, the Animals and the Doors. Roadrunner became known as a "house party band," and played a few raucous affairs that included one that took place in the courtyard of some off-campus student houses known as Cherry Court, on West Cherry Street.
The band also played a bar gig at Second Chance, a venue on East Main Street near the corner of South Washington Street. I remember the secret thrill of playing in a band at a club while I was still three years younger than the otherwise legal age for someone to be there.
In the coming weeks, stay tuned for more tales of Carbondale bands from the late 1970s and 1980s. I'll also write about meeting and finally playing music with Robbie Stokes. We'll recall the Carbondale Halloween scene back in those days and my experiences performing with another good friend, Jason Ringenberg.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the usual author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.
