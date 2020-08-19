Pinch-hitting for Robbie Stokes: 'Mr. Bop,' Gary Gibula

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If they ever incepted a Carbondale Music Hall of Fame, the name Robbie Stokes surely would be included as an inductee with the inaugural class.

In a column that looks back on the music history of Southern Illinois, it's safe to say that Robbie has well-demonstrated being an important, if not beloved, element therein.

The author of all the past Music Historicity features before this one has done it all. Robbie Stokes is a world-class musician who has contributed guitar, vocals and even bass for dozens of local and national bands in both live shows and studio recordings. He's an audio engineer and sound company owner with years of experience and glowing reviews. And, humbly, "Robbie Rocker" has been my good friend for nearly 40 years.

As you may or may not have heard, Robbie currently is battling some serious health issues and is taking a hiatus from writing this column. He will be back, you can be assured. But in the meantime, I have agreed to step in and continue sharing stories of music history from Carbondale and beyond.

Who am I, and by what right might I reminisce about our city's legacy of musical art? Like Robbie, I, too, performed in a quite a few local bands, beginning in 1977 and ending in the late 1980s.