Pomona musician gets pandemic artist relief grants

A Pomona musician is the recipient of both a federal and state grant meant to support professional artists whose incomes have been impacted by COVID-19 cancellations and closures.
One provision of the federal CARES Act provides relief for artists whose careers are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pomona musician Kevin Lucas was one of 500 artists across the United States who received a $5,000 grant.
More than 50,000 applications were submitted nationwide for Artist Relief Grants, according to a news release from Lucas. Applications came from artists of every genre, including painters, comedians, actors, dancers, musicians and more. One percent of the applicants were awarded grants.
“It was meant for artists whose careers have taken a hit due to COVID-19,” Lucas said.
Before the pandemic hit the United States, Lucas was scheduled to have his Carnegie Hall debut in April in New York City with the Indie Collaborative. That performance is rescheduled to April 7, 2021 following the cancellation of events that would draw large crowds.
Lucas applied for both the Artist Relief Grant and the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, a similar state program for artists.
“I thought, it will be a miracle to get one of them. I was pretty shocked and lucky to win both,” Lucas said.
He received a $1,500 award from the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.
"To get chosen for the $5,000 national grant was a shock. I didn't think I had a chance. Then, to get selected for the state grant, as well is beyond amazing. It really makes me feel good about what I am doing as an artist, to beat those kind of odds,” Lucas said.
Lucas has had some recent success through his band, The Kevin Lucas Orchestra. The group, which broke up in 2013, currently has a radio hit in Japan with the song, “Here I Am.”
Lucas said he received a check for $1,200 in royalties. When he called to see what the royalties were, he found out the group’s song was receiving a lot of radio play in Japan. An artist receives a fraction of a cent each time his or her song is played.
“It was like hearing from a ghost,” Lucas said.
He made a call to the group’s former vocalist and his former partner, Andy Waldron. The two friends had not talked for many years. They reconnected and decided to release a new Kevin Lucas Oorchestra song.
“It's great to release another song with Andy. I have been enjoying a successful solo career the last seven years, but I always enjoyed working with him," Lucas said.
The new KLO song is being mastered in Seattle and will be released soon.
“I am extremely grateful to Artist Relief and AIRF for their amazing support. I wasn't expecting this at all," Lucas said. "I am also very appreciative of our doctors and nurses who are the soldiers right now fighting this battle. So many people are suffering."
Lucas will perform at Big Muddy Brewery in Murphysboro on Saturday. He still plans to do his homeless benefit concert on July 25 at Alto Vineyards. The concert will benefit Good Samaritan House.
