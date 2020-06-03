Pomona musician gets pandemic artist relief grants

He received a $1,500 award from the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.

"To get chosen for the $5,000 national grant was a shock. I didn't think I had a chance. Then, to get selected for the state grant, as well is beyond amazing. It really makes me feel good about what I am doing as an artist, to beat those kind of odds,” Lucas said.

Lucas has had some recent success through his band, The Kevin Lucas Orchestra. The group, which broke up in 2013, currently has a radio hit in Japan with the song, “Here I Am.”

Lucas said he received a check for $1,200 in royalties. When he called to see what the royalties were, he found out the group’s song was receiving a lot of radio play in Japan. An artist receives a fraction of a cent each time his or her song is played.

“It was like hearing from a ghost,” Lucas said.

He made a call to the group’s former vocalist and his former partner, Andy Waldron. The two friends had not talked for many years. They reconnected and decided to release a new Kevin Lucas Oorchestra song.

“It's great to release another song with Andy. I have been enjoying a successful solo career the last seven years, but I always enjoyed working with him," Lucas said.