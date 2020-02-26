Punk rocks the stage at Hangar 9 Friday

Rock-lovers are in for a particularly special treat this weekend as Hangar 9 welcomes one of the hardest-working bands in the worldwide DIY scene to Carbondale.
Hot off the release of their new album “Get Weird,” released Feb. 14, and in between stops in St. Louis and Kansas City, Hangar 9 welcomes punk rock duo North by North to the stage this Friday, Feb. 28. This is the group’s second time appearing in Carbondale, previously having rocked out to a full basement at local house venue, Skihaus. Rounding out the evening will be rock group The Trouble Is, as well as ska/punk outfit The Lung Darts, and punk/indie rockers Bad Ghost.
Taking time from a busy touring and business schedule, Kendra Blank, who plays drums for North by North, had this to say: “We’re looking forward to coming back to Carbondale! I book all of our own shows, including the local support and venues, so I’ve actually built the lineups for all of our shows in Carbondale.” Curating the night themselves ensures a lineup of talent sure to excite lovers of all types of punk rock.
The group balances both the business and artistic ends of their rock 'n' roll lifestyle. Mondays and Tuesdays are kept off from playing to take care of admin work — Blank said that in addition to releasing music on their own Double Hex Records label, and handling all aspects of booking, merchandise sales, etc., her bandmate Nate Girard does all of their graphic design, as well — with Wednesday through Sunday set aside for rocking out like only the two of them can.
Anyone who has been lucky enough to enjoy the energy, talent and unapologetically groovy punk that is North by North can tell you just how and why the group has earned its hard-hitting reputation. Playing over 200 shows a year, touring and self-management have indeed become full-time endeavors.
“We’ve been touring full time for over three years, and we’re working on finding the best work/rest balance," Blank said. "It can definitely be tough, both as a small business partner and as an artist with no outside income, to learn how to take time for yourself and rest and relax when you need it, and it’s something we’re actively working on for ourselves this year."
Local supporting rock acts praise the group for both their work ethic as well as their talent and personalities, a winning combo in any business.
“North by North are always awesome live,” said Matt Decker of The Trouble Is. “They are genuine, goodhearted rock 'n' roll people. Lung Darts and Bad Ghost as well have been nothing but cool and both put on great shows.”
Those wishing to experience the acts for themselves should be sure to get to Hangar 9 this weekend, or live with regret. Music starts at 9 p.m. Hangar 9 is located at 511 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale. Patrons must be 19 to enter and 21 to drink. Cost is $5 at the door.