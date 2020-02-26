Punk rocks the stage at Hangar 9 Friday

Rock-lovers are in for a particularly special treat this weekend as Hangar 9 welcomes one of the hardest-working bands in the worldwide DIY scene to Carbondale.

Hot off the release of their new album “Get Weird,” released Feb. 14, and in between stops in St. Louis and Kansas City, Hangar 9 welcomes punk rock duo North by North to the stage this Friday, Feb. 28. This is the group’s second time appearing in Carbondale, previously having rocked out to a full basement at local house venue, Skihaus. Rounding out the evening will be rock group The Trouble Is, as well as ska/punk outfit The Lung Darts, and punk/indie rockers Bad Ghost.

Taking time from a busy touring and business schedule, Kendra Blank, who plays drums for North by North, had this to say: “We’re looking forward to coming back to Carbondale! I book all of our own shows, including the local support and venues, so I’ve actually built the lineups for all of our shows in Carbondale.” Curating the night themselves ensures a lineup of talent sure to excite lovers of all types of punk rock.