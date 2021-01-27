Rhonda Vincent Marion show postponed, but you can see her if you want to make a drive

In a bleak period dominated by a wide spread concert shortage, my eyes momentarily duped me into thinking there was an upcoming show by Rhonda Vincent, the undisputed “Queen of Bluegrass,” at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center on March 13.
It was not a musical mirage. Dove award-winning contemporary Christian artist Mark Schultz actually was the concert promoter bringing the Vincent show to the Civic Center, but all performances at the site have been canceled through May 1 and are in the process of being rescheduled.
A recorded message from the Civic Center answering machine states all new dates will be listed on the venue’s Facebook page.
Serious Vincent fans should not be discouraged. She will probably be in Marion in the near future with her standout band The Rage. In the meantime, Vincent enthusiasts will have two golden opportunities to see her in action at historic locations.
Both trips, however, will require some serious driving.
On Feb. 6, she will play the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Vincent accepted an invitation to join the prestigious Opry in 2020. Typically, an artist only sings two songs during an Opry appearance. Driving 200 miles for a couple tunes is a costly proposition, even for the most diehard fan.
A better alternative (and 50 miles closer) is March 19, when Vincent will perform 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky. Tickets are $62 and can be purchased at bluegrasshall.org.
All social distancing guidelines will be followed for the indoor concert. Attendees must remain in their seats unless they are going to the restroom or concession stand. Masks are required. Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity.
A fifth-generation musician, the 58-year-old Vincent was not an overnight sensation. She made a steady climb to the top of the bluegrass genre after mastering the basics in her childhood.
A Missourian to the core, she was born in Kirksville and raised in Greentop. She started singing with the family band that evolved into the “Sally Mountain Show” when she was 5 years old. She learned to play a new instrument every two years, starting with drums at 6, then moving to mandolin, guitar and fiddle.
“Dad used to pick me up after school, and grandpa would come over and we played until after dinner almost every night,” Vincent recalls of nonstop childhood jam session. “There wasn’t a lot going on in Greentop, but it was always hopping at the Vincent house.”
During her teenage years, the family band exhaustively criss-crossed the Midwest, playing an endless schedule of festivals and county fairs. In the summers of 1977-78, she was part of the musical entourage at Silver Dollar City in Branson.
In 1985, she was poised for country music stardom when she won the “You Can Be a Star” talent competition on the original Nashville Network. She signed a major label recording contract with Giant Records, but chart success never materialized. She spent more than a decade spinning her wheels in Music City.
Through years of relentless practice that would eventually lead to flawless execution at wicked speed, the seeds planted picking bluegrass endlessly on the front porches of her youth would propel Vincent more than two decades later to bluegrass super stardom.
In 2000, she released her “Back Home Again” album and was promptly named Female Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). She won the award an incredible seven consecutive years, 2000-2006, and captured the illustrious IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award in 2001.
After being nominated for six Grammy Awards, she won on her seventh try in 2018, taking home Best Bluegrass Album for “All the Rage: Volume One.”
Vincent is well-known for songs like: “Kentucky Borderline,” “One Step Away,” “Missouri Moon,” “The Court of Love” and always thrills the crowd with “The Martha White Song.” She has provide background vocals for Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker and sang duets with Gene Watson and Daryle Singletary.
A large reason she has dominated the bluegrass industry for 20-plus years is her incredible band, The Rage. The band is the most awarded group in bluegrass history, winning 19 IBMA awards and a distinguished Grammy.
They are literally a band of musical all-stars.
Playing in the band of his idol Tony Rice, Josh Williams from Benton, Kentucky was named IBMA Guitarist of the Year three straight years, starting in 2008, before joining The Rage a second time in 2012. He had been with Vincent 2003-2007.
Other band members include: Aaron McDaris, banjo; Hunter Berry, fiddle; and Mickey Harris, bass.
Since 1987, Vincent has been the main attraction at The Sally Mountain Bluegrass Festival, held each year around the Fourth of July on the outskirts of Queen City, Missouri. The event annually attracts bluegrass music fans from all over the world.
