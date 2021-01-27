Rhonda Vincent Marion show postponed, but you can see her if you want to make a drive

A better alternative (and 50 miles closer) is March 19, when Vincent will perform 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky. Tickets are $62 and can be purchased at bluegrasshall.org.

All social distancing guidelines will be followed for the indoor concert. Attendees must remain in their seats unless they are going to the restroom or concession stand. Masks are required. Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity.

A fifth-generation musician, the 58-year-old Vincent was not an overnight sensation. She made a steady climb to the top of the bluegrass genre after mastering the basics in her childhood.

A Missourian to the core, she was born in Kirksville and raised in Greentop. She started singing with the family band that evolved into the “Sally Mountain Show” when she was 5 years old. She learned to play a new instrument every two years, starting with drums at 6, then moving to mandolin, guitar and fiddle.

“Dad used to pick me up after school, and grandpa would come over and we played until after dinner almost every night,” Vincent recalls of nonstop childhood jam session. “There wasn’t a lot going on in Greentop, but it was always hopping at the Vincent house.”