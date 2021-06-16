River to River record label debut from 'Banjo Joe' drops this Friday

"There's no hidden message to the new album," McCamish said. "Just that I'm back, feeling better than ever, and here are some new songs that I'm proud of."

Cohesiveness to the three-song disk is exemplified in the title track.

"I chose the hobo as my muse because they're outcasts who always seem to be rambling, searching for purpose — or, historically, work or jobs," he said, "but at the same time enjoying a type of freedom that can only be had after a certain amount of desperation has pushed them outside societal norms. The song was written as a warning of what not to do and makes clear from the very first line, 'Tell your children not to follow me.'"

The song "Sunday Best" digresses to explain why a person might live the hobo life. The lyrics lament someone losing his job but still being resilient and proud in wearing a tattered shirt.

"I cut the sleeves off my Sunday Best and wear them into town / 'Cause I ain't never goin' back there, but I ain't gonna put 'em down."

The third tune on the new release is an instrumental titled "The Provider."