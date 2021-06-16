River to River record label debut from 'Banjo Joe' drops this Friday

Like a fly-fishing lure cast in a graceful arc into the Mississippi, the first-ever music release from a new record label is about to alight on Southern Illinois musical waters.
"I'm Just an Old Hobo," from former Whistle Pig "Banjo Joe" McCamish, is the debut album — a 3-song vinyl EP — produced by River to River Community Records.
The disk will be available to the record-buying public beginning Friday, buoyed by a special record release and label launch live performance this Saturday.
Both Banjo Joe and record label founder "Sad Max" Senteney have trod fateful journeys to reach this momentous culmination.
Senteney, who in fact ties his own fly-fishing lures, used them as one of the Patreon crowd-funding incentives to help get his R2R record label idea off the ground earlier this year.
McCamish is jumping from murky waters and back into musical sunlight following hard-partying times with his Americana band, a four-year hiatus and a successful battle to overcome alcoholism and depression.
The Banjo Joe Show — also the name of his YouTube channel — is riding the momentum of a Memorial Day "Weekend at the Cave" performance and is set to play at Carbondale's Tres Hombres restaurant at 7 p.m. Saturday, with opening act Kasey Lee Rogers.
"There's no hidden message to the new album," McCamish said. "Just that I'm back, feeling better than ever, and here are some new songs that I'm proud of."
Cohesiveness to the three-song disk is exemplified in the title track.
"I chose the hobo as my muse because they're outcasts who always seem to be rambling, searching for purpose — or, historically, work or jobs," he said, "but at the same time enjoying a type of freedom that can only be had after a certain amount of desperation has pushed them outside societal norms. The song was written as a warning of what not to do and makes clear from the very first line, 'Tell your children not to follow me.'"
The song "Sunday Best" digresses to explain why a person might live the hobo life. The lyrics lament someone losing his job but still being resilient and proud in wearing a tattered shirt.
"I cut the sleeves off my Sunday Best and wear them into town / 'Cause I ain't never goin' back there, but I ain't gonna put 'em down."
The third tune on the new release is an instrumental titled "The Provider."
"That one's a song about self-reliance," McCamish said. "I wrote it as a background for a video where my sweetheart and I go fishing. My great-grandpa taught me to hunt squirrels when I was very young as a means of providing your own food and being self-reliant. 'The Provider' is yourself."
The Southern previously published a soul-baring extended interview with McCamish, who shared the tale of his success with the band Whistle Pigs and subsequent struggles with alcoholism and depression that precipitated a 4-year hiatus from playing music.
Following treatment, the Carterville native emerged clean and sober, and proudly stated that he has not had a drink since Dec. 13, 2014.
"I don't hate (alcohol), but I don't drink it either," McCamish said. "Alcohol made life tolerable many times through the years, but it was no substitute for proper treatment. Professional help is the only answer to severe depression."
Visiting his grandfather's grave in 2019, McCamish said he suddenly was hit with an overwhelming feeling.
"It's like my Papa just spoke to me and said, 'It's okay now — you can go play again,'" he said. "That's the same Papa who showed me my first banjo chords and later gave me his instrument as my first one. I still have it — a 1970s Epiphone model MB-250."
Senteney said he was pleased that McCamish agreed to be part of the new River to River record label.
"Banjo Joe was my first choice for R2R-001," he said. "He's one of my favorite musicians in Southern Illinois and such a perfect example of the kind of talent that can be found around here. Since his hiatus, fans of Southern Illinois music have been anticipating his return so I knew they'd be excited about this release."
The new album, "I'm Just an Old Hobo," can be found, beginning Friday, at Plaza Records in Carbondale, Hard Copies in Marion and at rivertorivercommunityrecords.com.
"I'm so proud and honored to be the first of many recording artists on the new label," McCamish said. "Southern Illinois does have so much talent and the River to River model will finally showcase the rich musical talents and expressions our region has to offer. It's a great idea to have it all coming from one place under a very talented and music-savvy producer as Sad Max."
Senteney hinted that the next R2R label releases "will feature a certain Southern Illinois 'Confidence Man' as well as another 'Jewel' of the Carbondale music community. R2R-002 and R2R-003 will come out in the fall."
As McCamish wrote in "Sunday Best": "Some people go through the hardest times and I guess there's nothin' we can do / This world is filled with all different kinds of people, just like me and you."