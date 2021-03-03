Robbie Stokes: A weird gig and road encounter and the loss of a Carbondale legend

Where to start? Most musicians have a mental catalog of the weird things that are bound to go down at shows, or getting to and from shows, and I am no different.
In the early '70s, on one of my hiatus times from California and back in Carbondale, I played with the great keyboardist/arranger/vocalist Bob Pina and drummer/vocalist Randy Bradle in a trio we called Rolls Hardley. This was prior to when bandmate maestro Pina would go on to join Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, in that legendary band playing keyboards and writing key arrangements for their classic R&B records. Rolls Hardley was booked at that time, as many around here were, by Shawnee Talent, a booking agency run by a fellow named Mike Hedeen, who was finishing a law degree at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Shawnee Talent had originally been started by our band Devil’s Kitchen’s manager, John Loyd. Along with agent Bill "Beach Boy Bill" Niemeyer, they worked out of offices in the building that now houses Cristaudo’s on South Illinois Avenue, and was once the location of Reichart’s Pawn Shop, where I purchased my first really great instrument, a red 1959 Gibson model ES355 electric guitar with a gold-plated Bigsby vibrato bar. Shawnee Talent Agency sent us all over the place, and "Rolls," as we called the band for short, was a money-making little outfit.
On one occasion, we played at some VFW or KC Hall up in, as I recall, Perry or Randolph County. This was the hippie and Vietnam War time, mind. There was a Marine home on leave from ‘Nam on the premises that night. I had injured my right knee skiing at a California gig at a ski resort called Bear Valley prior to that trip home to Carbondale, and I was using a cane. So here’s this long-haired, bell-bottomed, California, granny-glasses wearing guitar player sitting on a bar stool cool as can be, entertaining the people.
At some point during the night, on a break, I left the relative safety of the bandstand to hit the john and that rather morose young soldier bum-rushed me before I got very far and had me down. I yelled out: “Watch the knee!’’ Just as the kid was about to throw a punch, the owner/operator came out like a flash from behind the bar and held the guy off. (Smart, because the band helps you make money!) It all ended up OK, but could have been a bummer. This is the first time that I have written about that story.
The next one I referenced in a column that explored the concept of music soothing the savage beast, with a lot more detail here.
It is 1970. Our psychedelic/folk-rock/blues hippie rock band Devil’s Kitchen is on a long sojourn from San Francisco heading for gigs with the Allman Brothers Band in Cincinnati, Ohio and to play at the clubs in Carbondale. Pot smoke billows out the windows of our GMC bread van with California plates, those cool old yellow-on-black plates no doubt banged into shape at San Quentin or Alcatraz by some poor guy in there for blowing weed or dealing acid.
We are somewhere in Missouri at a gas station off of I-80. The old farmers playing checkers outside of the station eyeball us as we brake to a stop at one of the gas pumps. One of them gets off the tree stump serving as furniture and wipes his brow with his cap. The vibe is like, this could go either way. In the back of the van, I am plucking on a violin I had purchased for 10 bucks somewhere, or obtained maybe on a trade at Lundberg Guitars in Berkeley. We shopped there often as I used to LOVE strings made by the late Jon Lundberg at this legendary Berkley guitar shop, where many of the stars of the day got their Gibson, Fender and Martin instruments worked on. The violin’s case was hand-painted a God-awful turquoise color, and the instrument was new to me, but I had learned quickly to scratch out "Turkey in the Straw" and the like. This proved to be rather a key development.
I may have bought the "fiddle" because a guy named Richard Greene, a fabulous and well-known violinist, had asked me in a phone call one day to join his group Sea Train. I was in Berkeley, coincidently, when the call came. I turned down the gig even though they had a record deal with A and M and then Capitol and had members from the fairly famous band Blues Project and bluegrass legend and later Old and in the Way (with Jerry Garcia) member Peter Rowan. Their single "13 Questions" made it to No. 49 on the Billboard charts. They toured England with Traffic! I kind of regret that one, but when you’re 19 or 20, one does not always see the future very clearly. Especially back in THAT day! George Martin, the Beatles’ late producer, helmed one of their albums! I doggedly stuck with Devil’s Kitchen only to have it break up later in that halcyon year of 1970. Ultimately, that led to the band COAL KITCHEN.
SO, back to the gas stop out in the hinterlands … the farmers and gas station workers are getting riled up, more or less bemusedly, at this spectacle at their pumps. Just when I sensed that it could "go south," as they say, "Deliverance"-style, I shouldered the "fiddle," took up the bow, exited the truck with a jaunty leap, and launched into the country riffs I had by then perfected.
The lead old boy slowly refitted his cap on his head, spat out his chaw, did a little jig, and exclaimed: “Well I’ll be Gol-danged!” And that was that. Our gas bought fair and square, back in the hippie conveyance and off for St. Louis, we probably made a stop at my friend and microphone guru Bob Heil’s "Ye Old Music Shoppe" in Marissa, Illinois, and then made our way on to Carbondale. It might be worth noting that that van was known to frequently leave us in the lurch due to mechanical problems, and this is no doubt the reason why some wag in our camp, likely our manager John Loyd, in a fitting Biblical reference, named it "Judas."
Several weeks ago, on Friday, Feb. 12, I learned that Joe Castrejon, or Joe C. as we always called him, had passed away from cancer at 65. Joe was the owner/operator of Soundcore Music on The Strip in Carbondale. He didn’t tell anybody whom I personally know anything about his illness. That is a personal choice, valid, and a brave approach. I wish I had known something inasmuch as I could have reached out.
As I wrote on Facebook, to say that I was — and still am — stunned and saddened by this development is an understatement. My musical associate Shadi Frick (Carbondale Middle School Band Director, recording engineer, musician) and I dropped by the store with a condolence plant and card and a check toward final arrangements for Joe. Mr. Frick bought a brand-new keyboard as well. I urge local musicians to get to the store soon and buy while inventory remains. Prices are very good. Call the store first (618-457-0280); reportedly sales are by appointment only at this time.
My crew and I send out our deepest regards and condolences to Joe’s family and friends. Losing Barrett (Rochman), Mike (Mills) and Joe all within a few months hardly seems possible. The Southern Illinois business community is impacted by the loss of these fellows, and the regional music community is greatly the lesser for Joe’s loss.
Peace out, friends. Catch you on the flip.
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.