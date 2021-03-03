Robbie Stokes: A weird gig and road encounter and the loss of a Carbondale legend

At some point during the night, on a break, I left the relative safety of the bandstand to hit the john and that rather morose young soldier bum-rushed me before I got very far and had me down. I yelled out: “Watch the knee!’’ Just as the kid was about to throw a punch, the owner/operator came out like a flash from behind the bar and held the guy off. (Smart, because the band helps you make money!) It all ended up OK, but could have been a bummer. This is the first time that I have written about that story.

The next one I referenced in a column that explored the concept of music soothing the savage beast, with a lot more detail here.

It is 1970. Our psychedelic/folk-rock/blues hippie rock band Devil’s Kitchen is on a long sojourn from San Francisco heading for gigs with the Allman Brothers Band in Cincinnati, Ohio and to play at the clubs in Carbondale. Pot smoke billows out the windows of our GMC bread van with California plates, those cool old yellow-on-black plates no doubt banged into shape at San Quentin or Alcatraz by some poor guy in there for blowing weed or dealing acid.

