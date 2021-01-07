Robbie Stokes: Take a break! The break song tradition

In the wider entertainment field, on Mixed Martial Arts/MMA sound production jobs that we used to do at the Sportsblast in Carbondale, each fighter appearing on that night’s card gave us in some format their "walk-on" track, with AC/DC’s "Highway to Hell" and Metallica’s "Enter Sandman" easily the most popular selections. Did you ever have the great pleasure of seeing the Harlem Globetrotters dance onto the basketball floor to "Sweet Georgia Brown?"

Yep, there is your ancillary music, better and less officiously known as the break or walk-on/walk-off tune. Many a composition has been associated with famous events in this way. Pro wrestling juggernaut WWE’s "Friday Night Smackdown" uses AC/DC’s rock classic "Are You Ready." I have this on good authority from a former Robco Audio associate who worked a Florida wrestling event over New Year’s Eve and Day.

But alas, the trope of the "band break song" seems to have gone the way of the Sunbeam Alpine sports car or the coelecanth — not too many left.

Semi-random asides: