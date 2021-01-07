Robbie Stokes: Take a break! The break song tradition

Many of the bands that we have worked with over the years, bands of all stripes and styles, had what musicians call the "break tune," an instrumental the ensemble threw down just as it was time to take the expected — even legally protected — break at the end of a set.
This brief respite was something usually left to the band’s discretion, as many variations in timing sets and breaks exist. 45-minute set with a 15-minute break? Check. One hour set with a half-hour break? That is very common. I was reminded of this recently as I listened to a Quincy Jones CD, Quincy of course being the Grammy-winning producer, arranger, composer, film score honcho and multi-instrumentalist. He is perhaps best known to the public at large as Michael Jackson’s producer — you can take THAT to the bank, baby — with MJ releases "Off the Wall" and the redoubtable "Thriller" being especially popular.
Quincy’s career to date spans more than 60 years of American musical history, as he has worked with an astounding variety of great artists in differing musical genres, including studio work with Illinois native (Alton) and jazz immortal Miles Davis. Jones was even hitched to the lissome Peggy Lipton of TV show "The Mod Squad" fame!
On my listening agenda that day was the eponymous album "Quincy Jones," and track number 10 is a cut titled "Back at the Chicken Shack." I soon realized it was the same tune that for years we used with Big Twist and Big Larry’s bands as a break song! It made me pine a bit for those days — something which does not take much, especially these days. That was FUN back then!
When I was coming up in our teen rock band The Viscounts, playing regularly for high school and college kids in Carbondale, our break song was called "Hold It," and was always in the key of C major with a raised 9th on the I chord. James Brown and the Famous Flames use "Hold It" several times in their seminal 1963 show and recording "Live at the Apollo," a record so influential that the Rolling Stones’ lead singer Mick Jagger told reporters the seminal R&B album had captured the attention of the legendary Stones, a phenomena easily discerned when watching their performance on the equally well-known "The TAMI Show" — that acronym standing for "Teen Age Music International." The "TAMI" film, I might add, we saw at the VARSITY THEATRE — naturally!
We had learned "Hold It" from our forebears in the regional music biz, guys like Jerry Piper, the bass-playing coal miner from the De Soto/Du Quoin area with the Fender bass and a bloody great, honking Magnatone bass amplifier, plus Danny Cagle from Danny Cagle and the Escorts, Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, Junior Hatchett’s Combo and the many other rhythm and blues and "frat rock" bands that rolled through the ‘Dale.
The closest thing you typically get for a break jam these days is the ubiquitous "intro song" bands enter or leave the stage with, a RECORDING played through the PA system, for pity’s sake, and it’s usually used on entrance only. Bombast is typically the order of the day, which is why Wagner’s "Ride of the Valkyries" seems to be a frequent pick.
In the wider entertainment field, on Mixed Martial Arts/MMA sound production jobs that we used to do at the Sportsblast in Carbondale, each fighter appearing on that night’s card gave us in some format their "walk-on" track, with AC/DC’s "Highway to Hell" and Metallica’s "Enter Sandman" easily the most popular selections. Did you ever have the great pleasure of seeing the Harlem Globetrotters dance onto the basketball floor to "Sweet Georgia Brown?"
Yep, there is your ancillary music, better and less officiously known as the break or walk-on/walk-off tune. Many a composition has been associated with famous events in this way. Pro wrestling juggernaut WWE’s "Friday Night Smackdown" uses AC/DC’s rock classic "Are You Ready." I have this on good authority from a former Robco Audio associate who worked a Florida wrestling event over New Year’s Eve and Day.
But alas, the trope of the "band break song" seems to have gone the way of the Sunbeam Alpine sports car or the coelecanth — not too many left.
Semi-random asides:
Southern Illinois University graduate (BA, 1995), Grammy winner and G.O.O. D. Music legend Anthony Kilhofer has another record where he receives production credit climbing the Billboard charts. The current tune is "Heaven on Earth" by Kid Cudi on the new release "Man on the Moon 3: The Chosen." Kid Cudi is not the only record Anthony has been busy with since leaving Carbondale and Chicago. There is barely a Kanye West collection that he does not have a credit on, with tracks included on Kanye releases "Yeezus," "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" and "The Life of Pablo." He has also worked with rappers Travis Scott and Rick Ross. I want to thank Anthony for the nice props and shout-out on Facebook! Anthony used to shadow me a bit at the old Gatsby’s Open Mic Nights and at the soundboard at shows at Hangar 9. Congrats once again to the former Saluki, he is kickin’ it big-time in LA! Very proud of him!
Former Saluki Darryl Jones, bassist for the Rolling Stones since 1993, has his own line of basses and guitars named, naturally, Jones Musical Instruments. I visited Darryl’s home in LA when mutual friend bassist Angus Thomas was house-sitting while Darryl was in Paris with the band — the two bass greats and former Salukis were the subject of my first Musical Historicity column — and Darryl also has some very nice artwork by Rolling Stones (and former Faces member) Ron Wood. "Woodie" is a very talented visual artist as well as musician.
Another well-known SIU grad, our man vocalist Darryl Phinessee (1979, BM) traded a New Years Eve missive with me. Darryl is the winner of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the SIU School of Music and is best known as a long-time backup vocalist in Michael Jackson’s band (as was Kennett, Missouri native Sheryl Crow).
Americana rocker Tim Crosby is working on another record already; he is a prolific — and very talented — writer, musician, singer and performer. Readers may recall that I was chuffed to play on five tracks of Tim’s current release "Make Your Own Fun." I am honored to be on tap again to do some guitar overdub on the new package, once again tracked at Murphysboro’s Misunderstudio (though remotely for now).
Chicago and Carbondale (and Santa Fe and Los Angeles) SKID CITY BLUES’ leader/lead singer/guitarist Billy Desmond, now of Portlandia — Portland, Oregon — has been in touch regularly and we are discussing his having me playing on a couple tracks on his new record. It is also rumored that ‘Des’s (Billy’s) former Skid City Blues bandmate Jack O’Boyle is visiting our area.
Shout-outs to the family of the late Mike Mills, the BBQ champ who passed recently, as we all know from the coverage by The Southern. Mike gave quite a bit of work to local audio and production crews over the years. 17th Street in Murphysboro was the scene of many a wedding reception we worked as a band or provided DJ services for. Vaya con dios, Mike. Much love to the family.
I am impatiently awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine and hope to see that wish fulfilled within a month or so, with any luck. My sound system at Hangar 9 awaits us. My crewman Blake and I have been doing maintenance on it. When will live music fill the air again? We can’t quite say.
Catch you on the flip, Rip!
Robbie Stokes is a longtime musician in the Carbondale music scene and the owner of Robco Audio.