Robbie Stokes: The ghosts of Hangar 9 and Shryock Auditorium

Other blues music greats who have made the Carbondale run include Eddy Clearwater (1935-2018), Lonnie Brooks (1933-2017), Mighty Joe Young (1927-1999), drummer Clyde Stubblefield (progenitor of the James Brown funk beat, most-sampled drummer of all time in hip-hop. 1943-2017), Big Time Sarah (193-2015), Koko Taylor (1928-2009), A. C. Reed (1926-2004, a sax player with local roots who once opened an eponymously-named club in Carbondale at the location of what is now the Buckwater Brew Works), Son Seals (1942-2004), and saxophonist Eddie Shaw (1937-2018). There were many others, many of whom are fortunately still active. Do the ghosts of these great blues folks, now entered in to that great juke joint in the sky, haunt our venues and streets? I like to think so!

As reported in The Southern Jan. 27, 2021, Cloris Leachman, the chameleonic actor of many faces and roles, has passed away quietly in her rest at the age of 94. The breadth of her skills enabled the Des Moine, Iowa native to perform roles as diverse as Timmy’s mom on "Lassie," Ruth in Peter Bogdanovich’s "The Last Picture Show" and as the inimitable Frau Blucher in Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein."

Ms. Leachman called me "Baby" at Shryock Auditorium, and we hit it off well. We did sound for her show when she played a Carbondale date at Shryock on her one-woman "Grandma Moses" tour, back around 1990.