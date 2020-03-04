Rock 'n' roll fills the bill Saturday at PK's

PK's has once again made itself the destination for rockers on the road. This weekend welcomes a lineup featuring touring acts, hometown heroes and regional rockers alike.

Saturday, March 7, the well-known dive welcomes Indonesian Junk from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rounding out the bill are Carbondale bands Helium Kites and Hans Predator, as well as Scatterguns out of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Those loving rock have their chance to get it smothered, covered, scattered and then some with this weekend’s lineup.

Located at 308 S. Illinois Ave. along Carbondale’s stretch of thoroughfare fondly known as The Strip, PKs is a 21+ bar known for its love and support of music and musicians from all walks of life.

Indonesian Junk welcomes the chance to bring their style and flair of glam, metal, punk, and all-out rock 'n' roll for area patrons.

“Carbondale is one of my favorite places to play,” says Daniel James, who plays guitar and sings for Indonesian Junk. “I love it.”

Indonesian Junk also features Johnny Cyanide on bass, Mike Mattner on drums, and has very recently added Adam Turetzky on guitar, as well. Having released “Spiderbites” in the fall of 2019, the band plans to release the album on vinyl this spring on its own Spiderbite Records.