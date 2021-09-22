Rolling Stones get moving again with 'No Filter Tour 2021,' which launches in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — After nearly 60 years as one of the world’s most successful touring acts, it took a global pandemic to bump the Rolling Stones off the road.

The band’s “No Filter Tour 2020” was to include a June 2020 show at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

After the unscheduled break, the tour relaunches this weekend at the Dome at America’s Center. It will be the band’s first St. Louis show since 2006 at the arena now known as Enterprise Center.

“We’re all feeling exhilarated,” says Dale “Opie” Skjerseth, production manager for the new tour. “It’s really exciting, and we’re all champing at the bit. Rehearsals have been good.”

Rehearsals in Massachusetts took place for five weeks, then crews started loading in Sept. 13 at the Dome at America’s Center. The band and production teams arrived Sept. 19.

“They’re doing a lot of things in rehearsals they never play live, and they’re really getting into it and really working,” Skjerseth says. “They had two years off. 2019 was the last time they toured, and so touring is always exciting for everyone.”