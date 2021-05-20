Sad Max: How a 'rock star' show at a Du Quoin dive bar changed everything

When people ask you what you love about Southern Illinois, what do you tell them? Is it the slow-going, small-town lifestyle? The unmatched hospitality that all of its people seem to possess. Is it the incomparable beauty of the Shawnee Nation Forest?

My name is Sad Max Senteney. And for me, it’s all of these things. But at the top of my list is always the music.

If you know, you know. But I think a lot of folks do not. That’s why I've started this monthly column. And that’s why I have launched a recorded label here in Southern Illinois.

First, a flashback: I’m 14 years old. A long-haired, skateboarding, punk kid who just learned how to play a power chord. My friend Rachel invites me to see her brothers’ band perform on Saturday. I’ve never been to a local show before. The only concert I’ve been to was Steppenwolf at the fairgrounds with my parents.

Rachel has told me before that her brothers are musicians and that they have an album out. As a kid, this concept is difficult to grasp. You can’t just “be in a band” though, right? Don’t you have to live in L.A. to do that? How could they have possibly recorded and released a record here in Southern Illinois?