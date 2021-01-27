Sad Max is using Patreon to launch a Southern Illinois record label

Last week, you read in this space about Kelly Pribble, the Herrin native who, at age 25, ran the largest single-location recording studio in Nashville, Tennessee.
How about a 31-year-old record executive?
A Carbondale man is in the process of founding a new record label intended to highlight Southern Illinois' plenitude of talented musicians.t
Maxwell Senteney, also known as Sad Max, the drummer of Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, is using a novel funding idea to commence River to River Community Records.
"I've been trying to figure out a way to help lift up the artistic community here in Southern Illinois, and a record label has always been something I've wanted to do," Senteney said. "Patreon is the way I'm trying to raise money to do this."
Unlike crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo and GoFundMe, Patreon is a relatively new service that uses a subscription model to raise money by providing monthly rewards to fans or patrons.
The Sad Max Patreon page so far has attracted 47 backers who have pledged a total of $387 per month. Fans pick from seven different funding levels and receive contingent monthly rewards. For just $1 per month, a Pal gets a monthly digital download, an exclusive music video and access to updates and stories on an activity stream.
Other levels include the $5 Bro and $10 Fishing Buddy. For $15 a month, a Sun Catcher patron also receives a custom piece of stained glass art that Senteney produces.
There are also Collectors ($25), Muses ($50) and the $60 Bandmate, who receives additional perks like a handmade fishing lure, record releases in the mail, a song Senteney will compose for the person and monthly collaborations in his recording studio.
Senteney said the internet age has enabled creators to promote themselves much easier than the days when musicians stapled paper flyers to telephone poles on the Strip.
"But it's a double-edged sword," he said. "With Facebook and Instagram, their attention-based algorithms wind up squashing a lot of content. What I love about Patreon is that it bypasses the corporate ads and is a more direct way for artists to engage with fans."
Born and raised in Carbondale, Senteney attended Carbondale Community High School and Southern Illinois University while realizing his passion for creating music.
"My parents were a big part of that," he recalled. "At one time they owned a record and head shop in Sterling, Illinois, and had an immense collection of 4,000 or so records. When I was 14, they bought me a guitar for Christmas."
Senteney soon found like-minded friends at school who wanted to play punk music. His early bands included the Vomit Penguins, Mr. Ned, Children and Broken Bricks.
It was during those years that Senteney began playing drums, which proved fortuitous.
"I saw Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band play at Tres Hombres around 2008, and he blew me away," he said. "At that time, I wasn't familiar with old-timey blues, but I'd never heard anything like what he was playing. And that's why I loved it."
Later, in 2012, an offer to become Peyton's tour manager was turned down due to Senteney's many existing musical commitments.
"The following year, I got a second chance," Senteney said. "The band had a tour manager, but it was the drummer at the time who was not working out. So the tour manager became the drummer, the roadie became tour manager and I agreed to be guitar technician."
Three years later, Senteney took over on drums, which is when Peyton playfully gave him the blues nickname of Sad Max.
"The Rev was always trying to find good blues nicknames for his friends and crew," he said. "Maybe before then I was feeling like just a sad roadie, but from then on I started to get pretty happy."
For the next four years, Senteney relished his role in the band, touring extensively throughout the U.S., Europe and New Zealand and playing up to 200 shows annually.
But Sad Max said he never ceased wanting to produce his own songs and music. The new record label also will give more recognition to Southern Illinois artists, a need Senteney perceived is there.
"I think so," he said. "What is amazing about the Southern Illinois music scene is the diversity and how many incredible artists are here making all different kinds of music, from hip-hop to electronic to experimental compositions, punk rock, metal, Americana and country stuff. What I'm trying to do is put all of that into one place."
Once his Patreon page reaches its $500 per month funding goal, Senteney intends to do recording sessions with a local artist and press a short run of 300 vinyl records every three months.
"I want to focus on highlighting individual artists with 7-inch record releases that will have two songs per side," he said. "Eventually, if it takes off, I'd like to do some full-length LP releases. If it does really well, I want to think about rereleasing some classic Carbondale records that people love like the Woodbox Gang and others."
The first four-song record will be from local musician Banjo Joe, who became popular in the local string band Whistle Pigs.
"He's definitely a favorite around here," Senteney said. "This will be his very first solo release, one that I think many people in southern Illinois are going to be excited about."
For more information about Sad Max or to join his funding campaign, go to patreon.com/Sadmax.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and with Robbie Stokes is the co-author of Music Historicity.