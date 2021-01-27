Sad Max is using Patreon to launch a Southern Illinois record label

It was during those years that Senteney began playing drums, which proved fortuitous.

"I saw Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band play at Tres Hombres around 2008, and he blew me away," he said. "At that time, I wasn't familiar with old-timey blues, but I'd never heard anything like what he was playing. And that's why I loved it."

Later, in 2012, an offer to become Peyton's tour manager was turned down due to Senteney's many existing musical commitments.

"The following year, I got a second chance," Senteney said. "The band had a tour manager, but it was the drummer at the time who was not working out. So the tour manager became the drummer, the roadie became tour manager and I agreed to be guitar technician."

Three years later, Senteney took over on drums, which is when Peyton playfully gave him the blues nickname of Sad Max.

"The Rev was always trying to find good blues nicknames for his friends and crew," he said. "Maybe before then I was feeling like just a sad roadie, but from then on I started to get pretty happy."

For the next four years, Senteney relished his role in the band, touring extensively throughout the U.S., Europe and New Zealand and playing up to 200 shows annually.