Saxophonist Kenny G brings holiday songs to Marion

MARION — One of the most popular Christmas music tours is making a stop in Marion this weekend.

Saxophonist Kenny G will be playing Friday at the Marion Civic Center, performing a variety of Christmas classics, his most popular tunes and new music.

“Of all of the concerts I’ve ever done, this is the one I’m personally looking forward to the most,” promoter Cody Dunbar said. “I think he is the best saxophonist of all time, at least from a commercial standpoint. I’m a huge fan.”

Kenny G – real name Kenneth Gorelick – is one of the top selling jazz musicians of all time and his renditions of Christmas standards are very popular, Dunbar said, adding that Friday’s performance at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center will be at one of the smaller venues of the artist’s holiday tour.

Dunbar placed Kenny G in a list of the top holiday touring acts, along with Mannheim Steamroller and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

“Those two are probably too big for us to get her, but we were able to make Kenny G work,” Dunbar said. “I can’t remember him ever coming anywhere close.”

WUEZ-FM Program Director Paxton Guy said Kenny G gets a lot of airplay on his station, known as Magic 95.1, during the holiday season.

“I believe his album, 'Miracles,' is still, to this day, the best-selling Christmas album ever and he’s actually followed that up with two more holiday albums,” he said. “Kenny G has three of the biggest-selling holiday albums ever.”

Guy said Kenny G’s music is “a guilty pleasure for many outside of the holiday season,” but added during the Christmas season, his music helps people tie memories to music.

“It is like comfort food,” he explained. “We tie memories to it. It is songs like “Winter Wonderland,” “Greensleeves,” “Let it Snow” and more. His is the perfect background music for opening presents or decorating the tree or other Christmas activities. Kenny G. is perfect for the month and he’s an incredible musician.”

Guy said concert-goers will be in for an enjoyable evening.

“He is high-energy,” he explained. “I think people will really be impressed with this live show because he is an incredible musician. He’s a showman.”

The Kenny G “The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour” is set for 7 p.m., Friday. Information and tickets are available on the venue’s website at www.marionccc.com

