Shawnee Cave Amphitheater postpones grand reopening show

The Shawnee Cave Amphitheater announced Saturday it is postponing its grand reopening show, which was set for Halloween night.

The unique venue near Pomona, which has been closed for years, had planned to host Yonder Mountain String Band on Halloween — its first show under new ownership.

"With the alarming increasing cases of COVID, our community's safety is our number one non-negotiable priority," a statement posted to the venue's Facebook page reads. "We want everyone to have the best experience and safest return to the Shawnee Cave Amphitheater. We hope you understand and will continue to support us and watch our progress as we prepare for Spring 2021."

The venue says ticket-holders will be given a full refund and are guaranteed a presale option for the rescheduled date, which has not been announced yet.

Shawnee Cave Amphitheater owners Jeff Parrish and Shane Wade have been renovating the space, including expanding the stage — which is inside a cave — and adding artificial turf.