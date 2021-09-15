SIU Guitar festival returns with international artists

Guitarists and musicians from around the globe will be in Carbondale next week, as well as for two days in October, for the upcoming SIU International Guitar Festival.

The seventh edition of the gathering, which now adds the word "international" to its name, will feature renowned guitarists from the U.S., Central and South America and from as far away as the Balkan nation of Serbia.

The event will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 22 and 23, as well as Oct. 27 and 28.

"We are very excited to bring back the guitar festival for the benefit of our community," SIU School of Music Associate Professor Isaac Lausell said. "Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year we will make up for it with our largest edition yet, featuring a stellar line up of artists from the U.S. and abroad. Such an occasion warrants a new name, so it's being rechristened the 'SIU International Guitar Festival.'"

Sponsored by the SIU Foundation and the SIU Center for International Studies, in partnership with others, the event consists of four days of performances, master classes and lectures that will explore various traditions of the guitar.

Lausell said next week's sessions will focus on the classical guitar.