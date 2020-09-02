SIU University Museum opens several exhibits to the public

CARBONDALE — An eclectic mixture of politics, artwork and pieces culled from University Museum’s own collection is providing for an array of interesting exhibitions at Southern Illinois University Carbondale this fall.
With the start of the fall semester earlier this month, several of the exhibitions already are available for viewing. In an effort to help mitigate concern with the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the university’s social distancing guidelines, the museum, while still open, will also utilize Facebook and Instagram for online galleries as well.
The museum is open. Each hall has a maximum capacity of 25 people and face masks are required at all times when visiting. There will be no receptions or other events this fall.
The fall 2020 exhibition schedule includes:
North Hall
- Mitchell Gallery: Aug. 20-Nov. 6: “Stitched Intent,” artist and quilter Paula Kovarik;
- Continuum Gallery: Aug. 28-Dec. 12: “Woven,” a collection of textiles from the museum’s permanent collection; and
- Atrium Gallery: Sept. 1-Oct. 10: “Curator Choice: Selected Works from the Museum’s Permanent Collection.”
South Hall
- South Gallery: Aug. 18-Oct. 31: “The Color of Gardens,” the works of Southern Illinois artist Joan Skiver-Levy;
- West Gallery: Aug. 18-Dec. 12: “Richard Cox 2020.” Cox is a mixed media artist;
- Study Gallery: Aug. 26-Dec. 12: “United We Stand,” a photograph exhibition of work from peaceful Black Lives Matter protests from throughout the region;
- International Gallery: Aug. 28-Oct. 3: “Healing Touch,” featuring selections from the museum’s medical collections; Oct. 6-Dec. 12: “Creative Practice,” the works of playwright and teaching artist Lavinia Roberts; and
- Hall of Art: Nov. 3-Dec. 12: “The Seven Deadly Sins of Trump,” painter and artist Tim Atseff.
Admission to the museum is free and open to the public. The museum, art galleries and both halls are open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m. Public metered parking is available across from the Student Center and beside Woody Hall.
For more information, contact Wes Stoerger at stoerger@siu.edu or visit museum.siu.edu.
