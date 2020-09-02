SIU University Museum opens several exhibits to the public

CARBONDALE — An eclectic mixture of politics, artwork and pieces culled from University Museum’s own collection is providing for an array of interesting exhibitions at Southern Illinois University Carbondale this fall.

With the start of the fall semester earlier this month, several of the exhibitions already are available for viewing. In an effort to help mitigate concern with the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the university’s social distancing guidelines, the museum, while still open, will also utilize Facebook and Instagram for online galleries as well.