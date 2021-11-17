'Small Town Dreamer' Daryl Mosley brings bluegrass, country and gospel to Carbondale

A noted singer-songwriter whose work crosses genres from bluegrass to country to gospel will be performing Friday at a Carbondale Church.

Daryl Mosley, recognized twice as the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music’s songwriter of the year will be in concert at 7 p.m., Friday at Grace United Methodist Church in Carbondale.

Mosley, who was lead vocalist with celebrated bluegrass band New Tradition in the 1990s before joining the Osborne Brothers and later formed The Farm Hands, one of bluegrass’ most awarded acts. His latest album, “Small Town Dreamer,” was released Nov. 5.

“I came to know him when he was playing with The Farm Hands and they were wildly popular,” Kyle Triplett, a member of the Carbondale-based family bluegrass band, The Bankesters. “He’s a well-known figure in the bluegrass world and in the songwriting world as well.”

Mosley described his musical style during a YouTube interview with Marty Duda of 13th Floor Music Talk last week: “With me it’s more of a hybrid any more. I grew up like a lot of people on country music, gospel music, I discovered bluegrass as a young adult and I played that for a lot of years. As a song writer, all of those influences sort of come together,” he said.

He appeared at Grace United Methodist Church in 2012 with The Farm Hands, according to church member Greg Kupiec. He said Mosley often shares stories of the visit as a part of his show.

“When they were here, they locked their keys in their van and we had to call AAA, and they used their piece of metal that looks like something you’d step over on the curb. They just slid it in and popped the lock,” Kupiec recalled. “I’ve heard he shares that story about how God can use anyone or anything – like a skinny piece of metal – to do great things.”

Triplett said as a songwriter, Mosley reminds him of country superstar John Conlee.

“John Conlee sang from an everyman perspective, the kind of the working class and I think Daryl’s music is very reminiscent of that. It’s very approachable for people like us in Middle America,” Triplett said.

Mosley, a native of a rural community in western Tennessee, told Duda, “What I try to do with my songs as much as anything else is to paint the picture of what life is like in the part of the world where I live and faith is a big part of that.”

The concert is open to the public. There is no admission fee, but an offering will be taken.

