Southern Illinois Rhonda Vincent fans can see her with a little driving

A fifth-generation musician, the 58-year old Vincent was not an overnight sensation. She made a steady climb to the top of the bluegrass genre after mastering the basics in her childhood.

A Missourian to the core, she was born in Kirksville and raised in Greentop. She started singing with the family band that evolved into the “Sally Mountain Show” when she was five-years old. She learned to play a new instrument every two years, starting with drums at six, then moving to mandolin, guitar and fiddle.

“Dad used to pick me up after school, and grandpa would come over and we played until after dinner almost every night,” Vincent recalls of non-stop childhood jam session. “There wasn’t a lot going on in Greentop, but it was always hopping at the Vincent house.”

During her teenage years, the family band exhaustively criss-crossed the Midwest, playing an endless schedule of festivals and county fairs. In the summers of 1977-78, she was part of the musical entourage at Silver Dollar City in Branson.