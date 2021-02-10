Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra to feature works by Dvořák, Strauss

CARBONDALE — Shaking off the winter doldrums and inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra (SISO) continues its season with a pair of performances later this month. The serenades will feature romantic works for wind ensembles written by composers Antonin Dvořák and Richard Strauss.

The performances are Feb. 22 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, and Feb. 23 at Shryock Auditorium on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

The orchestra will present Dvořák’s “Wind Serenade in D Minor, Op. 44,” a work for expanded wind octet plus cello and bass. Following intermission, SISO members will perform Strauss’ “Happy Workshop Symphony for Winds.”

“This monumental composition for 17 winds is one of the great romantic composer’s final compositions, written in the shadow of World War II,” said Edward Benyas, professor of oboe in the SIU School of Music.

The ensembles will be under direction of Cameron Taylor and Jace Kim, graduate students in the university’s music program. SISO members include graduate and undergraduate music majors and local professionals.