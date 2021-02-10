Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra to feature works by Dvořák, Strauss

CARBONDALE — Shaking off the winter doldrums and inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra (SISO) continues its season with a pair of performances later this month. The serenades will feature romantic works for wind ensembles written by composers Antonin Dvořák and Richard Strauss.
The performances are Feb. 22 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, and Feb. 23 at Shryock Auditorium on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
The orchestra will present Dvořák’s “Wind Serenade in D Minor, Op. 44,” a work for expanded wind octet plus cello and bass. Following intermission, SISO members will perform Strauss’ “Happy Workshop Symphony for Winds.”
“This monumental composition for 17 winds is one of the great romantic composer’s final compositions, written in the shadow of World War II,” said Edward Benyas, professor of oboe in the SIU School of Music.
The ensembles will be under direction of Cameron Taylor and Jace Kim, graduate students in the university’s music program. SISO members include graduate and undergraduate music majors and local professionals.
Benyas emphasized the performances will comply with the state’s Restore Illinois Plan and additional SIU Carbondale safety guidelines.
The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra safety protocols include:
- Concert attendance will be limited to 50 patrons each night, with advance reservations only.
- All staff, artists and audience members must wear masks while in attendance.
- Audience members who are not part of the same household will be seated at least 6 feet apart.
- All artists will perform at least 6 feet apart.
- Patrons will be screened with a temperature check and a series of questions before attending the concerts.
- Staggered entry times will be provided to patrons when reservations are confirmed, to ensure social distancing.
For tickets and information about the Feb. 22 performance at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, call 618-997-4030.
General admission tickets for the SISO Feb. 23 performance at Shryock Auditorium are $20 and $10 for students of any age. Reservations must be made by email before Feb. 22. For tickets, email Benyas at benyas@siu.edu, indicating the number of tickets needed.
Benyas also said that additional tentative performances by the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra are also planned, as is this year's Southern Illinois Music Festival.
Performances by the chamber orchestra are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 29 and 30 at Shryock Auditorium. A conducting recital by Jace Kim featuring works of Bohuslav Martinu, Reinhold Glière and Strauss will be at 7:30 p.m. April 8 in Shryock Auditorium.