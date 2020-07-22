St. Stephen's Blues mixed and matched Carbondale musicians throughout the years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Stephen’s Blues was another in a long line of bands that scratched a certain itch and filled a goodly notch in time in the good ol' 'Dale.

I was still doing sound at and booking the original Gatsby’s on South Illinois when we began that band circa 1991 in the basement of the house at Sycamore and Poplar streets shared with my then-wife, Paula, and our small kids, Robby and Carly (Carmen).

We started out with Southern Illinois University doctoral candidate Steve Asma on guitar, a former member, as I recall, of Chicago’s well-known blues band Howard and the White Boys. Jim Wall (Four on the Floor, Mercy) was on bass, and Charlie Morrill (Four on the Floor, Ivas John Band) was on drums.

We have mixed and matched many regionally familiar names and faces into our bands over the years, and it is pretty much done that way, I would posit, in any college town music scene.

Steve finished up at SIU Carbondale and was off and back to Chicago within months; I think we played a show or two at the original Hangar 9 before he left. He teaches philosophy and writes out of Columbia College, Chicago. I actually stumbled across a live interview with him one day on WSIU FM, where Dr. Asma was promoting a then-new book. Charlie plays with Ivas still, and Jim does the odd jazz gig and teaches at the Communications Building at SIUC.