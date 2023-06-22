HARRISBURG — Southeastern Illinois College has announced dance classes for K-12 students starting this fall in their new Studio 618. Ballet, jazz, and tap classes will be taught by professional dance instructor, Joshua Kimball, a native of Benton. Kimball will be assisted by SIC students on dance scholarship.

Each class is limited to 10 students and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes will run concurrent with the regular semester schedules in Fall and Spring and take place in the B126 East Lecture Hall on the Harrisburg campus. Tuition per semester, per class is $150, which must be paid in full prior to the beginning of the semester. A recital will be held at the end of each semester.

Age brackets are kindergarten through second, third through fifth, and sixth through high school. All classes will be held in the after-school hours Monday through Thursday.

“The benefits of dance go far beyond a fun way to exercise. Dance helps teach focus, creativity and discipline, which will help in any area of education. Students will not just be learning routines, but how to perform in addition to meeting new friends along the way. I am so excited to get started!” said Kimball.

Kimball has a Masters in Fine Arts degree in Acting (University of Central Florida) and a Bachelors in Fine Arts in Musical Theatre (Southern Illinois University Carbondale). He has been working professionally across the world for Universal Studios Beijing, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Cruise Lines as a singer and dancer. He has also worked professionally as a dance instructor for over 10 years, teaching a variety of styles including tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop and musical theatre.

Kimball has choreographed musical theatre productions at SIC, SIU Carbondale, Carterville High School, Du Quoin High School, Benton Consolidated High School, and Leyden High School in Chicago. He will also be teaching SIC college dance classes beginning this fall.

Classes begin Aug. 14. To register, parents can email admissions@sic.edu or call 618-252-5400, ext. 4120. The Studio 618 schedule and additional information, including frequently asked questions, can be found at sic.edu/childrensactivities. Questions about the classes can be directed to joshua.kimball@sic.edu.