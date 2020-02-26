The Blam Blams bring glam rock to Hangar 9 Saturday

The Blam Blams formed in Nashville in June of 2017, and have been touring recently in support of their debut EP, “Roll On,” as well as releasing singles leading up to the release of their debut full-length album, due out in May, “Opening Night.”

As they sashay and parade their way into the hearts of fans everywhere, The Blam Blams enthusiastically throw themselves into the sequin and satin-covered glam rock and melodies of their inspirations, namely Queen, David Bowie, and The Beatles. Marrying activism and rock, the group uses its platform to speak (and sing) about issues close to its members' hearts, such as the LGBTQ community. Equal parts sass and badass, the band maintains a serious heart with heavy doses of humor, and a clear love for fans and the theatrical musical experiences they create.

The group first found its way to Carbondale via social media DIY networking groups, and are excited to return to Carbondale to make its Hangar 9 debut.

Bringing together three different veins of rock to form one beating heart, this weekend’s lineup promises to keep people moving, engaged, and loving this musical vaccination against the doldrums of winter. From emo to glam to down-and-dirty rock, there is something for everyone this Saturday at Hangar 9.

Music starts at 10 p.m. Hangar 9 is located at 511 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale. Patrons must be 19 to enter and 21 to drink. Cost is $5 at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0