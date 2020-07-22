The Deplorables set to headline fireworks show in Johnston City

“I’m ready to play some music. This will be our first live show in two months,” Breeden says. “Oh my goodness, can you imagine how hot it will be with all the equipment heating up all around you. You try not to think about it and just get lost in the music.”

A secret to stay cool on stage, Breeden says, is keeping a towel dipped in cold water wrapped around your neck.

Every member of The Deplorables were once in the band of the late Gary Jones. Clutts says the biggest compliment he has ever received came from Jones’ longtime partner Joe Stanley.

“Joe was watching me play and he leaded over and told my dad, ‘He’s got that magic touch.’ I didn’t really know what he meant until I got older,” Clutts says. “You can watch people play guitar and the hit the right chords, then someone else plays the same thing and it sounds so much better. They have the magic touch. Now I understand what Joe was talking about.”

The philosophy of the band is to play songs they want to hear and play them so well that patrons paying cover charges want to hear them, too. They prefer the classic rock genre, but can skillfully cover a plethora of country tunes.