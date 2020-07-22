The Deplorables set to headline fireworks show in Johnston City

Talented musicians are scattered all over Southern Illinois: guitar-players in Mount Vernon and Carbondale, fiddlers in Albion, keyboard-players in Vienna and drummers in Anna. Basically, there are quality pickers and singers tucked away in every nook and cranny.
There are hundreds of varying skill level individuals in the area and through the years many of those have formed bands and proceeded to join and quit many groups, endlessly meddling until they find the perfect fit. Some retire because they never find the right combination. Others are still searching.
A handful of players have been able to land in a magical outfit that seems like family, where producing quality music is the constant goal and internal conflict is kept to a bare minimum.
The Deplorables, five veteran local musicians with over 100 years of combined experience, have been able to find the elusive musical nirvana.
“I’ve played for a long time and finally discovered who I am with these guys,” says lead singer/guitarist Greg Clutts. “I wish I would found this band when I was 22, instead of over 50. We would have been a powerhouse that may have been able to make some noise nationally.”
Members of band include: Steve Jones, lead guitar; Eric Westray, drums; Kevin Breeden, keyboards; Joe Norris, bass; and Clutts.
The Deplorables will be the featured attraction at the Johnston City Fireworks Spectacular, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday at the Arrowhead Lake Amphitheater. At the site, fans will be able to enjoy music, food, vendors and a kids fun field.
Rising local star Zach Modglin is the opening act. The Deplorables play from 6:30-9 p.m. DJ Terry “Boogie T” Brooks will work the anticipated large crowd into a frenzy for 30 minutes, then fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Sound will be provided by Midwest Music Supply owner Chris Parton of Marion. Ironically, he is working at Arrowhead Lake, but during during pro football season, he provides sound and staging for pre-game concerts at Arrowhead Stadium for home games of the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Outdoors shows are always at the mercy of Mother Nature. There is a slight chance of rain Friday, but brutal temperatures in the upper 90s will be gone and replaced by a projected balmy 89 degrees.
It’s going to be hot and sticky!
“It’s hard to sing when it’s hot and humid,” Clutts said “Singing is about breathing. When it’s so hot that you can hardly breathe, you have a problem. You have to stay hydrated, avoid adult beverages and bring a fan.”
Breeden is chomping at the bit to hit the stage.
“I’m ready to play some music. This will be our first live show in two months,” Breeden says. “Oh my goodness, can you imagine how hot it will be with all the equipment heating up all around you. You try not to think about it and just get lost in the music.”
A secret to stay cool on stage, Breeden says, is keeping a towel dipped in cold water wrapped around your neck.
Every member of The Deplorables were once in the band of the late Gary Jones. Clutts says the biggest compliment he has ever received came from Jones’ longtime partner Joe Stanley.
“Joe was watching me play and he leaded over and told my dad, ‘He’s got that magic touch.’ I didn’t really know what he meant until I got older,” Clutts says. “You can watch people play guitar and the hit the right chords, then someone else plays the same thing and it sounds so much better. They have the magic touch. Now I understand what Joe was talking about.”
The philosophy of the band is to play songs they want to hear and play them so well that patrons paying cover charges want to hear them, too. They prefer the classic rock genre, but can skillfully cover a plethora of country tunes.
“The No. 1 priority is the band has to like a song. It’s easy to play the crowd-pleasers. We like playing music people have heard all their life, but nobody plays in clubs. It gets them on their feet,” Clutts says.
Every group should know how to play Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Wagon Wheel” by the Old Crow Medicine Show, but The Deplorables are not afraid to tackle the more technical challenging tunes like “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas, Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On,” “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder or Hall & Oates standard “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).”
In his early years, Clutts played in local bands Jackson Junction, Last Resort and others, before taking a nine-year hiatus to focus on life and raise his daughter.
“My guitar stayed in the closet for three years and I never touched it,” he says.
An invitation to sit in with The Way Back Machine rekindled his musical fire.
The Deplorables played a gig in early March before the pandemic hit, then played at Teddy’s Sports Bar & Grill in Herrin when restrictions eased. The Johnston City show will be the band’s second show in four months. However, it is a double dip weekend for them. They play The Italian Club in Coello at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
