The show must go on: Southern Illinois concerts and festivals with 2021 dates

Concert promoters can feel the ominous clouds of pandemic despair that have been suffocating the fertile local music scene for more than 13 months starting to dissipate.
Brilliant rays of hope have shattered the darkness barrier as event organizers proceed with planning a large slate of festivals for the summer and fall of 2021.
A mighty tri-state triangle that touches Sikeston, Paducah, DuQuoin will soon be the scene of numerous gatherings of passionate music lovers that will have an opportunity to see live performances by major stars like Jamey Johnson, Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Pam Tillis and Southern Rock icon Lynyrd Skynyrd.
"It’s been a strange ride for the last year, that’s for sure,” says Travis Beasley, entertainment director for the Eldorado Town & Country Days. “People have been starved for any type of musical entertainment. Getting to see some live music is going to be therapeutic for everyone. Watching a concert by one of your favorite artists allows us to take a big step back towards normalcy.”
Kicking off the festival season will be the Sesser Homecoming/Rend Lake Days, featuring the James Rainey Trio for gospel night on June 16, T. Graham Brown on June 17, Mark Wills on June 18 and Pam Tillis on June 19.
The raspy voiced Brown had back-to-back No. 1 singles in the mid-1980s with “Hell And High Water” and “Don’t Go To Strangers.” Wills is best known for tunes like “19 Somethin’” and “I Do (Cherish You).” The 1994 Female Vocalist of the Year for the Country Music Association, Tillis cracked the elusive Top 10 with 13 singles, including “Maybe It Was Memphis” and “Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life).”
All entertainment at the Sesser Homecoming, held in the city park, is free of charge. Patrons should bring lawn chairs for seating.
Rising country stars Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 10 at The Pavillion of the City of Marion. Ticket prices range from $10 to $49 and can be purchased online at www.eventsbright.com.
Allen is the first black artist in country music history to start his career with consecutive No. 1 singles, “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” A former college basketball player, Stell also broke out with a pair of big hits, “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On,” co-written by Fairfield native Lance Miller.
The Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo has been a local favorite of true cowboys for decades. The lineup this year includes: Hardy, Aug. 11; Matt Stell, Aug. 12; Dustin Lynch, Aug. 13 and Flo Rida, Aug. 14.
One of the most gifted songwriters in Nashville, Hardy created a genuine buzz in Music City with singles “Rednecker” and “One Beer.” Stell, who dropped out of Harvard medical school to pursue his country music dreams, released the extended play “Better Than That” in October on Arista Nashville. Lynch has dominated the charts for the past several years with crowd favorites like: “Cowboys And Angels,” “Ridin’ Roads” and “Small Town Boy.” Legendary rapper Flo Rida will have the crowd on its feet with classics “Low,” “Whistle” and “My House.”
A professional rodeo will be held each night before the concert. Ticket prices range from $25 to $130. Visit www.sikestonrodeo.com for more information.
The main grandstand at the DuQuoin State Fair is going to be a virtual buffet of music genres. The eclectic menu of stellar choices are: En Vogue, Aug. 28; REO Speedwagon, Aug. 29; Hardy, Aug. 30; Ludacris, Aug. 31; Riley Green, Sept. 1; JJ Grey and Mofro, Sept. 2; Jamey Johnson, Sept. 3 and Ron White, Sept. 6.
All concerts start at 7:30 p.m.
USAC and ARCA Racing will be featured on the famed dirt oval on Sept. 4 and 5.
Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the fair box office at (618) 542-1535. For additional general information about the DuQuoin State Fair, call (618) 542-1515.
College football, camping, insane tailgating and premium music will be blended together at Touchdowns and Tunes, scheduled for Sept. 3-5 at Carson Park in Paducah. The event had been held on the downtown Ohio riverfront for several years, but was moved a couple miles inland to the popular horse racing track to provide more room for camping.
The seemingly endless list of performers includes: Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Steel Woods and Elvie Shane on Sept. 3; Brantley Gilbert Ashley McBryde, Michael Ray, Eric Paslay and Sixforty1 on Sept. 4 and Chris Young, Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Walker Montgomery, Kameron Marlowe and Parker McCollum on Sept. 5.
There will be a main and secondary stage. Additional talent may be added each day at a later date.
A three-day grandstand pass is available for $99. Individual daily grandstand prices are $29 for Sept. 3 and $39 for Sept. 4 and 5. A three-day pass to the tailgate area is $179. Individual tailgate prices are $59 for Sept. 3 and $79 for Sept. 4 and 5. VIP SRO (Standing Room Only) passes are $149 for Sept. 3 and $169 for Sept. 4 and 5. A three day VIP Pit pass is $379 and a three day VIP Reserved Seating pass is $349.
All ticket packages, camping fees, and additional information is listed at www.touchdownsandtunes.com.
The McLeansboro Fall Festival will be held Sept. 9-11.
“We are working on three high-profile acts from Nashville and Branson,” says event spokesman Gerald Prince. “These are stars with big names that everyone will immediately recognize. We haven’t finalized the contracts at this time. As soon as we do, we will release the names. We are really excited. This will be the biggest show we’ve had in a long time.”
Prince says larger magnitude stars are being presented this year in honor of Hamilton County’s bicentennial celebration.
The Eldorado Town & Country Days will be held Sept. 15-18. Beasley said a Grammy Award winning band will perform on Sept. 18 and a Grammy Award nominated tribute band will perform on Sept. 17.
“We are moving head at full-speed,” Beasley says. “The names of the groups will be announced as soon as contracts are finalized.
All shows at both McLeansboro and Eldorado are offered free of charge.
Absent from the list this year is maybe the gem of all Illinois festivals — Herrinfesta Italiana.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic was still out of control in late 2020, when the entertainment committee needed to book talent for the event, putting together a lineup was virtually impossible and would have been an enormous financial gamble. As a result, the main piazza stage will be closed in 2021.
However, Herrinfesta is still being held Aug. 24-31. The carnival size is being doubled and music acts will be playing on a smaller stage in the beer garden.
