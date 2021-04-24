The show must go on: Southern Illinois concerts and festivals with 2021 dates

The McLeansboro Fall Festival will be held Sept. 9-11.

“We are working on three high-profile acts from Nashville and Branson,” says event spokesman Gerald Prince. “These are stars with big names that everyone will immediately recognize. We haven’t finalized the contracts at this time. As soon as we do, we will release the names. We are really excited. This will be the biggest show we’ve had in a long time.”

Prince says larger magnitude stars are being presented this year in honor of Hamilton County’s bicentennial celebration.

The Eldorado Town & Country Days will be held Sept. 15-18. Beasley said a Grammy Award winning band will perform on Sept. 18 and a Grammy Award nominated tribute band will perform on Sept. 17.

“We are moving head at full-speed,” Beasley says. “The names of the groups will be announced as soon as contracts are finalized.

All shows at both McLeansboro and Eldorado are offered free of charge.

Absent from the list this year is maybe the gem of all Illinois festivals — Herrinfesta Italiana.