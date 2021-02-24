Till The Morning Comes to play Virtual Varsity this weekend

CARBONDALE — Since April 2020, The Varsity Center has kept the magic of the nearly 81-year-old theater alive with livestreaming Virtual Varsity events during a time when large gatherings have been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known for bringing theater, live music, standup comedy and musicals to Southern Illinois, The Varsity is able to keep the famous Varsity sign lit while also providing a creative outlet for performers and their audiences. The tower, known for its flashing bulbs that light up The Varsity and surrounding block every weekend, shines on like a beacon of hope with the help of community donations.

Cara Recine, executive director of The Varsity, said the Virtual Varsity shows are streamed live from the center's Balcony Theater and follow social distancing guidelines. The Virtual Varsity has allowed Varsity fans to enjoy a live show from home and to provide monetary donations to keep the theater alive. The events also give musicians and artists a much-needed stage.

“I just think that all of them, creatively, they were about to go crazy, wanting to perform. I feel really good that we are able to offer that to them and that they are coming in and helping us,” Recine said.