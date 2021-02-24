Till The Morning Comes to play Virtual Varsity this weekend

CARBONDALE — Since April 2020, The Varsity Center has kept the magic of the nearly 81-year-old theater alive with livestreaming Virtual Varsity events during a time when large gatherings have been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Known for bringing theater, live music, standup comedy and musicals to Southern Illinois, The Varsity is able to keep the famous Varsity sign lit while also providing a creative outlet for performers and their audiences. The tower, known for its flashing bulbs that light up The Varsity and surrounding block every weekend, shines on like a beacon of hope with the help of community donations.
Cara Recine, executive director of The Varsity, said the Virtual Varsity shows are streamed live from the center's Balcony Theater and follow social distancing guidelines. The Virtual Varsity has allowed Varsity fans to enjoy a live show from home and to provide monetary donations to keep the theater alive. The events also give musicians and artists a much-needed stage.
“I just think that all of them, creatively, they were about to go crazy, wanting to perform. I feel really good that we are able to offer that to them and that they are coming in and helping us,” Recine said.
Two local businesses, Carbondale Tourism and Mike Harris Country Financial of Carbondale, have stepped up to sponsor the Virtual Varsity events, donating the money needed to pay the performers for each show. The assistance allows The Varsity to use donations from the audience solely for building expenses and maintenance.
Patrons of the Virtual Varsity performances can view the livestream shows on The Varsity’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/VarsityCenterYouTube and may submit donations on The Varsity’s website at thevarsitycenter.org. Shows are also available to view any time for fans who miss the live performance.
Nathan Colombo, who has been a board member at The Varsity since 2016, runs the technological side of the livestream shows. He learned last April how to run sound, set lights, perform video switching and production, all while hosting the event by giving introductions, keeping time and reading comments to the performers during the show. He has been a driving force in replicating the feel of a live performance feel for the benefit of the musicians.
“Most performers come in apprehensive, but once they’re settled in they really take to it as if it were a packed house,” said Colombo.
This Saturday, Till the Morning Comes will perform live beginning at 7 p.m. The Grateful Dead cover band has been playing for more than six years and has a huge fanbase eager to catch a performance. Robbie Stokes plays alongside Shane Koch on guitar and vocals, Roger Fliege on keyboards and vocals, Nate Blew on bass, Tom Hensold on drums, Dan Comer on drums and vocals, and Buck Hales on harmonica.
The Varsity has a variety of different musical genres planned for the coming months. Beth Davis, local Texas-style fiddle player, will take the stage on March 27, and The Natives perform on April 3.