Varsity Center continues Virtual Varsity series

Coming off the launch of Virtual Varsity live concert series in April, The Varsity Center is announcing four more upcoming shows. The series features live performances and exclusive video performances from Southern Illinois musicians.

Carbondale Tourism is the Varsity’s partner in bringing live entertainment during COVID-19 social distancing. The concerts take place on Saturday nights through June 20. Each concert will start at 7:10 p.m. and run approximately 75 minutes.

The live lineup includes hip-hop artist Courtlin Jabrae on May 30, Tawl Paul on June 6, Jenny Johnson Pape on June 13 and Matt Martino on June 20.

The concerts also will feature exclusive prerecorded performances from Michael Arthur, Amber Sweeney and Heidi Burson.

The series can be viewed on your mobile devices, laptops and desktops on the Varsity Center’s Facebook page, facebook.com/varsitycenter, as well as on TV from The Varsity’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/thevarsitycenter. Previous shows can be viewed on the YouTube channel, as well.

For more information, email VarsityCenter@gmail.com. To make a donation to The Varsity, please go to paypal.me/varsitycenter.

— Contributed by The Varsity

