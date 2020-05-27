Varsity Center continues Virtual Varsity series
0 comments

Varsity Center continues Virtual Varsity series

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jenny Johnson Pape

Jenny Johnson Pape will perform as part of The Varsity Center's Virtual Varsity series on June 13.

 Courtesy John Longmire

Coming off the launch of Virtual Varsity live concert series in April, The Varsity Center is announcing four more upcoming shows. The series features live performances and exclusive video performances from Southern Illinois musicians.

Carbondale Tourism is the Varsity’s partner in bringing live entertainment during COVID-19 social distancing. The concerts take place on Saturday nights through June 20. Each concert will start at 7:10 p.m. and run approximately 75 minutes.

The live lineup includes hip-hop artist Courtlin Jabrae on May 30, Tawl Paul on June 6, Jenny Johnson Pape on June 13 and Matt Martino on June 20.

The concerts also will feature exclusive prerecorded performances from Michael Arthur, Amber Sweeney and Heidi Burson.

The series can be viewed on your mobile devices, laptops and desktops on the Varsity Center’s Facebook page, facebook.com/varsitycenter, as well as on TV from The Varsity’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/thevarsitycenter. Previous shows can be viewed on the YouTube channel, as well.

For more information, email VarsityCenter@gmail.com. To make a donation to The Varsity, please go to paypal.me/varsitycenter.

— Contributed by The Varsity

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column | Robbie Stokes: Keep on keeping on
Music

Column | Robbie Stokes: Keep on keeping on

  • Updated

"Carbondale has a storied musical history. It has morphed into something quite different than what it used to be, but what hasn’t these days? I am pretty sure that the old girl will just keep on keeping on," writes Robbie Stokes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News