Varsity presents virtual acoustic Christmas show

And, although it won't be possible able to gather at The Varsity for the annual Blue Christmas concert this year, organizers are planning a virtual concert.

The Southern Illinois Acoustic Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 features Ivas John, Robert Bowlin and Wil Maring, and Roberta and Gary Gordon. The ensemble performance will feature a collection of tunes, including some new originals, traditional folk songs, some country blues, and some favorite Christmas songs.

Donations will be accepted before, during and after the show, which will support the musicians, as well as technical staff and The Varsity. Visit thevarsitycenter.org to donate.

Tune in for the show on The Varsity’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/thevarsitycenter or get the link on the Facebook page, facebook.com/VarsityCenter.

— The Southern

