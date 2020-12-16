 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Varsity presents virtual acoustic Christmas show
0 comments

Varsity presents virtual acoustic Christmas show

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Acoustic Christimas to be shown virtually on The Varsity's YouTube page or Facebook link

Virtual performance will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

And, although it won't be possible able to gather at The Varsity for the annual Blue Christmas concert this year, organizers are planning a virtual concert.

The Southern Illinois Acoustic Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 features Ivas John, Robert Bowlin and Wil Maring, and Roberta and Gary Gordon. The ensemble performance will feature a collection of tunes, including some new originals, traditional folk songs, some country blues, and some favorite Christmas songs.

Donations will be accepted before, during and after the show, which will support the musicians, as well as technical staff and The Varsity. Visit thevarsitycenter.org to donate.

Tune in for the show on The Varsity’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/thevarsitycenter or get the link on the Facebook page, facebook.com/VarsityCenter.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2020 - November edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News