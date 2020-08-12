Venue change for Southern Illinois Music Festival later this week

There is a change in venues for two Southern Illinois Music Festival concerts later this week.
Performances for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16, are moved to SIU Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium, which is a much larger venue, according to Edward Benyas, SIFest artistic director. The performances were originally set for ArtSpace 304, but the move will allow more patrons to attend. The series will continue to follow safety protocols.
Among SIFest safety protocols are:
• Concert attendance will be limited to 24 to 50 patrons, depending upon the venue, with advance reservation only.
• All staff, artists and audience members must wear masks while in attendance. The only exception is the wind players while performing.
• Audience members who are not part of the same household will be seated at least 6 feet apart.
• All artists will perform at least 6 feet apart.
• Staff, artists and patrons will be prescreened with a temperature check and a series of questions before attending/participating in the festival.
• Staggered entry times will be provided to patrons when reservations are confirmed, to ensure social distancing.
Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 for students of any age. Concert admission is by check or cash in the exact amount, and attendance is by advance reservation only. Reservations are available up to two days before each concert.
For more information on performance schedule and to order tickets, contact Benyas at benyas@siu.edu or 312-560-2094. Please indicate the dates of attendance and the number of patrons in your party. SIFest will indicate on social media and at sifest.com when concerts have reached capacity.
Remaining concerts for the festival are:
Thursday, Aug. 13
7 p.m., Chamber Music Concert at Anna Arts Center, 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Performances will include Mozart Dissonance Quartet; Beethoven Quartet, Op. 59/2; Danzi Wind Quintet; Schubert Cello Quintet.
Friday, Aug. 14
1 p.m. Chamber Music Concert at Congregation Beth Jacob, 904 N. Norwest Lane, Carbondale. Performances will include Mozart Dissonance Quartet; Beethoven Quartet, Op. 59/2; Danzi Wind Quintet; Schubert Cello Quintet.
Saturday, Aug. 15
7 p.m. Chamber Orchestra Concert, Shryock Auditorium, SIU Carbondale campus. Performances will include Mozart, Divertimento, K. 136; Prokofiev, Peter and the Wolf (David Tuttle, narrator); Christopher Walczak, Concertino for Piano (Andrew Staupe, piano); Copland, Appalachian Spring.
Sunday, Aug. 16
2 p.m., Chamber Orchestra Concert, Shryock Auditorium, SIU Carbondale campus. Performances will include Copland, Appalachian Spring; Mozart, Divertimento, K. 136; Christopher Walczak, Concertino for Piano (Andrew Staupe, piano); Prokofiev, Peter and the Wolf (David Tuttle, narrator).
