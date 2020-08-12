Venue change for Southern Illinois Music Festival later this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a change in venues for two Southern Illinois Music Festival concerts later this week.

Performances for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16, are moved to SIU Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium, which is a much larger venue, according to Edward Benyas, SIFest artistic director. The performances were originally set for ArtSpace 304, but the move will allow more patrons to attend. The series will continue to follow safety protocols.

Among SIFest safety protocols are:

• Concert attendance will be limited to 24 to 50 patrons, depending upon the venue, with advance reservation only.

• All staff, artists and audience members must wear masks while in attendance. The only exception is the wind players while performing.

• Audience members who are not part of the same household will be seated at least 6 feet apart.

• All artists will perform at least 6 feet apart.

• Staff, artists and patrons will be prescreened with a temperature check and a series of questions before attending/participating in the festival.

• Staggered entry times will be provided to patrons when reservations are confirmed, to ensure social distancing.