Vince Hoffard | All my honky-tonk heroes are dying.

All my honky-tonk heroes are dying.
Last week, I wrote about the passing of Austin powerhouse Jerry Jeff Walker, who gave us outlaw classics “Up Against the Wall, Red-Neck Mother,” “London Homesick Blues,” “Navajo Rug” and signature tune “Mr. Bojangles.”
Minutes after filing my story, I was scanning through news from the country music world on various web sites when pictures of Billy Joe Shaver started popping up everywhere.
This could only mean one of two things.
Most of the time, the person is having a birthday. Shaver turned 81 on Aug. 16, so the joy that comes from celebrating another year of life was old news. The mood immediately turned somber when fans and fellow country music stars started flooding websites with colorful tributes that always ended with the fatalistic “RIP.”
A tumultuous calendar year responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the most controversial presidential elections of all time has been especially brutal on the country music world, taking the lives of Charles Daniels, Kenny Rogers, John Prine and Joe Diffie, just to name a few.
The old adage of bad things happening in clusters of threes rang true for the fertile Texas music scene. It started Oct. 16 with the death of Johnny Bush, the “Country Caruso” that penned Willie Nelson signature tune “Whiskey River,” followed closely by Walker on Oct. 23 and Shaver just five days later.
Shaver had a distinctive voice and rugged features. As a youngster, he lost two fingers in a sawmill accident, but still became a better-than-average guitar picker. The most famous song he ever wrote was “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday),” a 1981 hit for John Anderson.
There are two legendary stories that followed Shaver to the grave.
The first involves the scrappy, unknown Shaver staring down a much bigger Waylon Jennings and threatening him with bodily harm. It started at the first annual Willie Nelson Picnic in Dripping Springs, Texas in 1972, when Jennings heard Shaver picking “Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me.”
“Got any more of those cowboy songs?” Jennings asked.
Shaver responded, “Sure, I got a sack full of them.”
Soon afterward, Shaver and Jennings were back in Nashville, where Jennings was recording a batch of new songs in the same RCA studio used by Elvis Presley. Shaver kept trying to connect with Jennings, but he wouldn’t take his calls. Although Jennings had expressed an interest in his material, Shaver was being stonewalled.
One night, Shaver got into the studio and he refused to leave until Jennings listened to a few of his songs. Jennings balked at first, sending a courier with a $100 bill and telling Shaver to go away. You know where Shaver told him to stick it.
A few minutes later, Jennings walks out in the lobby with burly body guards on each side and there is a tense confrontation. “If you don’t listen to the rest of my songs, I’m gonna kick your ass,” Shaver said.
Jennings quickly drags Shaver into a small nearby room and gives him an ultimatum. Shaver could play a song. If Jennings liked it, he could play another. If he didn’t like it, Shaver had to leave.
With that, Shaver started delivering body shots, reeling off songs like “Ain’t No God in Mexico,” “Black Rose,” “You Asked Me To,” “Old Five and Dimers (Like Me),” then the knock-out punch with “Honky Tonk Heroes.”
Jennings finally slapped him on the back and told him he wanted them all. He told all the studio musicians to go home, called in his own band and started recording his classic “Honky Honk Heroes” album.
Overnight, Shaver went from unknown to one of the most popular songwriters in Music City.
Many years later, sitting backstage with his son Eddy at the now-defunct Classic Country nightclub in De Soto, Shaver grinned ear to ear as he told me the story of how one of the albums that laid the foundation for the “outlaw movement” was created.
Shaver recorded his own iconic album, “Tramp on Your Street,” in 1993. Tunes like “Live Forever,” “When Fallen Angels Fly” and the title cut left listeners mesmerized. The project was accentuated throughout by the blistering picking of Eddy, who tragically died of a heroin overdose in 2000.
The second sensational story has Shaver center stage for a March 31, 2007 shooting at a bar in Lorena, Texas. After an altercation in the establishment, Shaver and a customer took it outside. Knowing his foe was armed with a knife, Shaver retrieved a gun from a friend’s car. After a physical altercation, Shaver ended up with the pistol pointed at his victim.
Although he denies it, legend has it that Shaver ask, “Where do you want it?” before shooting the victim in the face. The wound was not life-threatening. Shaver jumped in a car and fled the scene. He was an outlaw on the run.
When he heard the story, songwriter Dale Watson wrote a song titled “Where Do You Want It” a few hours after the incident. He made a demo and delivered it to a Waco radio station the next morning. Incredibly, less than 12 hours after the altercation, Shaver was traveling from one hideout to another when he heard the song on the radio.
Shaver was acquitted of the crime in 2010, successfully claiming he acted in self-defense.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!