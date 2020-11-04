Vince Hoffard | All my honky-tonk heroes are dying.

A few minutes later, Jennings walks out in the lobby with burly body guards on each side and there is a tense confrontation. “If you don’t listen to the rest of my songs, I’m gonna kick your ass,” Shaver said.

Jennings quickly drags Shaver into a small nearby room and gives him an ultimatum. Shaver could play a song. If Jennings liked it, he could play another. If he didn’t like it, Shaver had to leave.

With that, Shaver started delivering body shots, reeling off songs like “Ain’t No God in Mexico,” “Black Rose,” “You Asked Me To,” “Old Five and Dimers (Like Me),” then the knock-out punch with “Honky Tonk Heroes.”

Jennings finally slapped him on the back and told him he wanted them all. He told all the studio musicians to go home, called in his own band and started recording his classic “Honky Honk Heroes” album.

Overnight, Shaver went from unknown to one of the most popular songwriters in Music City.

Many years later, sitting backstage with his son Eddy at the now-defunct Classic Country nightclub in De Soto, Shaver grinned ear to ear as he told me the story of how one of the albums that laid the foundation for the “outlaw movement” was created.