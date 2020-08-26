Vince Hoffard: David Lee Murphy co-writes another hit with 'Why We Drink'

Sitting in a Tennessee office building or taking a dip in a vacation paradise, David Lee Murphy has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
One of the best songwriters in Nashville, the Southern Illinois native has his name at the top of the country music mountain again this week. When Billboard releases its Country Airplay Chart for the week beginning this Saturday, the No. 1 song will be “Why We Drink” by Justin Moore.
The tune was co-written by Moore, Murphy, Casey Beathard and Jeremy Stover.
Murphy acknowledged his lofty accomplishment with a selfie on Twitter, showing him giving a red solo cup toast and this comment: “Oh yeah, when you find out your song went #1!!! Another reason why. Thanks to Justin Moore, Jeremy Stover, Casey Beathard and Valory Music Company.”
A graduate of Herrin High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Murphy migrated to Music City after college in search of fame and fortune. He finally got his foot in the door by inking “Red Roses Won’t Work Now” for Reba McEntire in 1985.
He relentlessly honed his writing and vocal skiils, eventually earning a contract with MCA Records and releasing classic singles “Party Crowd” and “Dust On The Bottle,” which topped the charts in 1995.
Over the next 20 years, he compiled a body of work worthy of admission to the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. A small sample of his writer’s resume includes: “Big Green Tractor” for Jason Aldean, Thompson Square blockbuster “You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” and “The Only Way I Know” by Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Aldean.
Murphy has had his biggest songwriting success with Kenny Chesney, starting with “Living In Fast Forward” in 2005, followed by “Pirate Flag,” “’Til It’s Gone,” “Live A Little” and “Bar At The End Of The World.”
His crowning achievement with Chesney was “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” released as a duet single Dec. 26, 2017. The tune climbed the charts for six months and finally reached No. 1. The song earned Murphy and Chesney 2018 Musical Event of the Year accolades from the Country Music Association.
A few months after posting his first No. 1 record in over 22 years and winning a coveted CMA Award, Murphy kicked back and soaked up the Florida sun with a trio of powerhouse country music associates, including singing star Justin Moore.
As they chatted in the pool, Moore told a funny story about his mother questioning his alcohol consumption.
“My wife and I had gone to dinner at a Chili’s or Friday’s or something real fancy. We were there with my parents. I had ordered two or three beers before we got our food. And my mom goes, ‘Why do you drink so much?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. I just like it.’ Mind you, she was drinking a margarita at the time.”
Moore detailed the story in a lengthy YouTube video. He lives on property adjacent to his parents in Arkansas. His father doesn’t drink, so the trip had a designated driver. He didn’t know it at the time, but his mother’s statement became the foundation for a hit record when the concept was floated to the right people.
He continued: “After that, I was down in Destin with David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard and Jeremy Stover. I had the idea and the title (“Why We Drink”), and I told the story about my mom to the guys. Then Murphy goes, ‘’Cause its Friday. ‘Cause it’s Monday.’ Then we all just started kind of joking around about all these things. We threw out every cliche’ reason we could think of for a few minutes. We were literally standing in my pool drinking beer — it was that simple.”
The quartet of writers put the song on paper and summarized that any time is a good time to crack open a cold beer with lyrics like: “Cause the sun’s up, cause it’s sundown” or “Cause our team lost, cause our team won” or “Cause ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ just came on.”
Stover has played a crucial role in Moore’s career. The songwriter/record producer, a graduate of prestigious Belmont University, helped Moore sign a recording contract with Valory Music, a branch of Big Machine Records. He co-wrote Moore’s break-out 2009 hit “Small Town USA.”
Beathard is the father of country music artist Tucker Beathard and San Franscisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. His father is legendary NFL executive Bobby Beathard.
Casey penned hits like “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” for Tracy Lawrence, “Just Fishin’” by Trace Adkins and “Cleaning This Gun (Come On In Boy)” for Rodney Atkins. On his first day in Nashville, Thompsonville native Kendell Marvel set down with Beathard and wrote Gary Allen classic “Right Where I Need To Be.”
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!