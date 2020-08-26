Vince Hoffard: David Lee Murphy co-writes another hit with 'Why We Drink'

Murphy has had his biggest songwriting success with Kenny Chesney, starting with “Living In Fast Forward” in 2005, followed by “Pirate Flag,” “’Til It’s Gone,” “Live A Little” and “Bar At The End Of The World.”

His crowning achievement with Chesney was “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” released as a duet single Dec. 26, 2017. The tune climbed the charts for six months and finally reached No. 1. The song earned Murphy and Chesney 2018 Musical Event of the Year accolades from the Country Music Association.

A few months after posting his first No. 1 record in over 22 years and winning a coveted CMA Award, Murphy kicked back and soaked up the Florida sun with a trio of powerhouse country music associates, including singing star Justin Moore.

As they chatted in the pool, Moore told a funny story about his mother questioning his alcohol consumption.

“My wife and I had gone to dinner at a Chili’s or Friday’s or something real fancy. We were there with my parents. I had ordered two or three beers before we got our food. And my mom goes, ‘Why do you drink so much?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. I just like it.’ Mind you, she was drinking a margarita at the time.”