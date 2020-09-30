Vince Hoffard: The country show I wish I could have seen

Like ants attacking a dropped ice cream cone, people were cramming into the SIU Arena, now called Banterra Center, on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. This was in a long-gone era when the school’s enrollment more than doubled the capacity of this iconic structure.
I remember seeing the architectural marvel soon after it was completed in 1964 and told my dad it looked like a giant mushroom. It would be the site of legendary Saluki basketball battles with Wes Unsel of Louisville and Indiana State’s Larry Bird, both of who would become professional basketball superstars and members of the NBA Hall of Fame.
But on this night, Oct. 27, 1976, more than 10,000 fans gathered in the arena to see one of the final performances by Elvis Presley, the king of rock ‘n’ roll. The crowd was full of individuals living out a dream. Watching a show by Presley was at the top of their concert bucket list.
The arena was a venue where this frequently happened. Its stage welcomed Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks and Aerosmith. Nowadays, the building rarely hosts concerts, but it got me thinking. In the back of every music-lover’s mind must be a name of a deceased person or broken-up band that they wish they could’ve seen perform.
I imagine names like Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Hank Williams Sr., Led Zepplin, Patsy Cline and Lynyrd Skynyrd would top many lists. The person I would pick is a no-brainer, and obscure to novice country fans. It would undoubtedly have to be Gary Stewart.
Stewart was a wild man who played with such intensity it sometimes scared fans standing too close to the stage. He was an outlaw years before the phrase was coined by Hazel Smith at Glaser Studios in Nashville. She was referring to the sound being created by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, but Stewart got there first.
He was born in 1944 in extreme eastern Kentucky. He dad was a coal miner who got injured in a cave-in and moved the family to Florida in 1956. It was in the clubs around Fort Pierce and Okeechobee that Stewart first unleashed his aggressive hybrid blend of rock-infused country.
It was a style esteemed music journalist Chet Flippo called ”more country than most country artists and more down-and-dirty Southern rock than all the Southern rockers.”
As fate would have it, Mel Tillis was in the audience at one of his early shows and convinced him to take his talent to Nashville. A tremendous songwriter, he inked a pair of hits songs for Billy Walker in 1970, “When a Man Loves a Woman (The Way I Love You)” and “She Goes Walking Through my Mind.”
The royalties from these tunes let him stay afloat in Music City, and he eventually found work playing piano in the road band of major country star Charley Pride. He felt like a caged animal in this world that was too soothing and predictable. After seeing the Allman Brothers, he decided to return to Florida and create his own sound, which did not fit the Nashville mold.
Before he left, he recorded his version of a few Motown classics, and the demo was circulated on music row. When producer Roy Dea heard the tape, he lured Stewart back to Nashville and signed him to RCA Records. He was introduced to the country music world in 1973 with a countrified version of Dickie Betts' “Ramblin’ Man” as his debut single.
He followed with the three highest-charting singles of his career, including “Drinkin’ Thing,” “Out of Hand” and his only No. 1 song, “”She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinkin’ Doubles).”
In this small sample size, Stewart captivated an entire genre with his high-pitched tenor, distinctive quaver and erratic vibrato. You could feel the pain in the lyrics. The evolution of the raw honky-tonk music started with Hank Williams, extended through Webb Pierce, who passed the torch to Stewart.
During this pandemic, where there has been a six-month shortage of live music, fans thirsting for real country music owe it to themselves to check out the entire Stewart collection, which is easily accessed on social media.
Songs like “I See the Want to in your Eyes,” “Your Place or Mine,” “Quits” and “Cactus and a Rose” should convert any true country music-lover into a fan. Bob Dylan said Stewart’s classic “Ten Years of This” is one of his favorite songs of all time.
Stewart struggled most of his life with addiction and depression, which worsened with the 1988 suicide of his son. He weaves the roller coaster of emotions into the fabric of his songs.
His wife, Mary Lou, was the rock that guided him through tough times. They had been married 40 years when she died of a heart attack on Nov. 21, 2003. Lost and alone without his life-long companion, Stewart died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound 25 days later.
Mike and The Moonpies, an Austin, Texas Americana band, paid tribute to Stewart earlier this year with the release of an album titled “Touch of You: The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart.” The material had been in the possession of Stewart’s daughter for more than a decade.
Close your eyes, listen to the album, and you can almost hear the way Stewart would’ve made this a honky-tonk masterpiece.
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!