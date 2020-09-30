Vince Hoffard: The country show I wish I could have seen

Stewart was a wild man who played with such intensity it sometimes scared fans standing too close to the stage. He was an outlaw years before the phrase was coined by Hazel Smith at Glaser Studios in Nashville. She was referring to the sound being created by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, but Stewart got there first.

He was born in 1944 in extreme eastern Kentucky. He dad was a coal miner who got injured in a cave-in and moved the family to Florida in 1956. It was in the clubs around Fort Pierce and Okeechobee that Stewart first unleashed his aggressive hybrid blend of rock-infused country.

It was a style esteemed music journalist Chet Flippo called ”more country than most country artists and more down-and-dirty Southern rock than all the Southern rockers.”

As fate would have it, Mel Tillis was in the audience at one of his early shows and convinced him to take his talent to Nashville. A tremendous songwriter, he inked a pair of hits songs for Billy Walker in 1970, “When a Man Loves a Woman (The Way I Love You)” and “She Goes Walking Through my Mind.”