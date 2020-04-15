Virtual Varsity: Carbondale's arts center launches socially distanced concert series

The Varsity Center’s bright marquee has been a symbol of weekend nights in downtown Carbondale. Whether you were at The Varsity on a given night or not, the flashing bulbs that illuminated the Strip were a comforting beacon, a message that signaled fun was to be had. It meant people were out, dancing in the aisles as a band played onstage, or watching a movie or play, or strolling through the art gallery with friends.
Those bright, flashing bulbs haven’t been on much lately, since The Varsity has closed to the public as the community — and the world — is staying home in an attempt to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
The Varsity — the former downtown movie-theater-turned-arts-center that hosts The Stage Company plays, art gallery space, movie screenings, and music, comedy and drag performances — has been closed to the public since before Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered residents to stay home except for essential trips. In mid-March, The Varsity announced it was postponing its scheduled performances for the month. Now, halfway through April, the stay-home order is set to last through April 30, and the future is uncertain for places that exist solely to gather large groups together.
While the venue can’t host public events, The Varsity is launching a remote entertainment series — Virtual Varsity — to provide all of us stuck at home a way to “tune out,” according to series producer and Varsity board member Nathan Colombo.
So, for the time being, those flashing marquee lights may be replaced as the symbol of weekend fun in Carbondale by strings of white garden lights that make up the backdrop to the Virtual Varsity stage.
Colombo said the goal is simple: The Varsity exists to provide entertainment and programming to the community. And this virtual concert series is how the venue continues to meet that goal within the constraints of the pandemic.
The broadcasts — there are six scheduled for Saturdays April 18 through May 23 — will consist of a live performance broadcast from The East Theater stage along with prerecorded performances from musicians’ homes. Colombo describes it similar to the way “Saturday Night Live” intersperses live content with prerecorded digital shorts.
“That was kind of our way of getting more acts on the bill without having to have more acts in the room,” Colombo said.
Concerts start at 7 p.m. and run about 75 minutes.
The lineup of live acts is:
- April 18: Tim Crosby;
- April 25: Robert Russell;
- May 2: Kevin Ohlau;
- May 9: Greta Matthews;
- May 16: Ivas John; and
- May 23: Beth Davis.
Supporting artists who will prerecord videos from home to be featured alongside the live performances include Marshall Anderson, Matthew Borrowicz, Ethan Stephenson, Brian Curran, Tawl Paul and Devin Miller, Dakota Holden, Charlie Lueker, Kyle and Melissa Triplett, and Lucas Kim, among others.
The broadcasts may be viewed on Facebook at facebook.com/VarsityCenter, facebook.com/CarbondaleTourism, or on YouTube at bit.ly/VarsityYouTube.
The series is receiving financial support from Carbondale Tourism, which is paying the musicians and technicians to make the concerts happen.
Colombo said there won’t be more than four people inside the building during the broadcasts, and the goal is for them to be done with only two people.
While individuals adapt to social distancing, those in the entertainment industry are adapting to this new way of life, as well, he said.
Along with the basic goal of continuing to provide programming, The Varsity is hoping to raise some money, too. Weeks of events that would have brought money to the nonprofit arts center have been canceled or postponed, but the organization still has to pay its bills — think insurance, building maintenance and electricity.
“But in order to ask for (financial support), we’ve got to give something in return,” Colombo said.
He said he’s hopeful The Varsity’s broadcasts will create a sense of community, the same way in-person events brought people together.
“We’ve got to give them hope that local entertainers are still going to be here to perform. We’ve still got to give them the hope that in some way, shape or form, we’ll go back to a more normal run of … actually gathering in public spaces,” he said.
“We know people need to take care of themselves first … take care of all the real essentials first … take care of those caring for those in need,” Colombo said. “But then, when you’ve settled on the work that you’ve done for all those folks, tune in for something that’ll help you tune out and maybe help us out along the way.”
Donations may be made at paypal.me/varsitycenter or thevarsitycenter.org.
618-351-5807
On Twitter: @the_quickness / On Facebook: facebook.com/alee.quick
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.