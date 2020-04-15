Virtual Varsity: Carbondale's arts center launches socially distanced concert series

The broadcasts may be viewed on Facebook at facebook.com/VarsityCenter, facebook.com/CarbondaleTourism, or on YouTube at bit.ly/VarsityYouTube.

The series is receiving financial support from Carbondale Tourism, which is paying the musicians and technicians to make the concerts happen.

Colombo said there won’t be more than four people inside the building during the broadcasts, and the goal is for them to be done with only two people.

While individuals adapt to social distancing, those in the entertainment industry are adapting to this new way of life, as well, he said.

Along with the basic goal of continuing to provide programming, The Varsity is hoping to raise some money, too. Weeks of events that would have brought money to the nonprofit arts center have been canceled or postponed, but the organization still has to pay its bills — think insurance, building maintenance and electricity.

“But in order to ask for (financial support), we’ve got to give something in return,” Colombo said.

He said he’s hopeful The Varsity’s broadcasts will create a sense of community, the same way in-person events brought people together.