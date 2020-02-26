WDBX to host 2-day Mardi Gras Madness

Southern Illinois community radio station WDBX 91.1 FM is hosting a two-day event this weekend to celebrate Mardi Gras and raise money for the station.

The event is hosted by the Cajun music show "Louisiana Gumbo Pot."

The fun starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Route 51 Brewing Co. & Banquet Center, with live music by Dennis Stroughmatt and Creole Stomp, and a menu of Cajun food, including alligator. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a guitar/amp raffle. Route 51 Brewing is at 18967 N. U.S. 51 in Elkville.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, the party moves over to Brews Brothers Taproom, at 1105 Chestnut St. in Murphysboro. The live music lineup includes The McDaniel Trio, The Magnatones, Fiddle Rick & The Bourbon Boys and Miss Jenny (Jenny Johnson) and The Howdy Boys. Food will be for sale by Kirby's.

Presale tickets are for sale now at Plaza Records, at 816 E. Main St. in Carbondale, for $20. The price includes admission for both days and an event T-shirt. Or, donations may be made at the door for $10 each day.

